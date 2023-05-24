Ex-Bills Punter Matt Araiza Lands Workout With Divisional Rival

Former Buffalo Bills punter Matt Araiza could be on his path back to the NFL — and it starts with one of Buffalo’s divisional rivals.

The former San Diego State punter was picked in the sixth round of last year’s NFL Draft and appeared to be in line to win over the starting job but was abruptly released in August after a lawsuit was filed accusing him and two former college teammates of sexual assault. As ESPN reported, the San Diego district attorney announced late last year that there would be no criminal charges against Araiza, and the university announced last week that an internal investigation found no wrongdoing by Araiza.

Araiza, who has maintained his innocence, now has another chance to land on an NFL roster after getting a tryout with the New York Jets.

Matt Araiza’s New Opportunity

As ESPN reported, Araiza’s tryout with the Jets may not lead to an immediate roster opportunity. The Jets signed veteran punter Thomas Morstead last month, giving him a significant $1.1 million roster guarantee on a $1.3 million contract. But the tryout itself represents a meaningful step for the player nicknamed “Punt God” in college.

After the Bills cut ties with Araiza and signed veteran Sam Martin, Araiza remained unsigned through the offseason. The Mexican football team Galgos de Tijuana announced in February that they were signing the punter, but ESPN’s Adam Schefter later tweeted that Araiza would not be playing south of the border and still hoped to return to the NFL.

“Araiza, who was reported to have signed with Galgos de Tijuana of the Liga de Fútbol Americano Profesional in Mexico, never signed with the team and remains a free agent, hoping for an opportunity in the NFL, per his agent Joe Linta.”

Matt Araiza Speaks Out

After a report from Yahoo Sports published on May 8 showing that police presented evidence that Araiza was not present at the party at the time of the alleged assault, the punter released a statement thanking investigators.

“I am aware that the facts of this case have been made public,” Araiza said in a statement to Pro Football Talk. “I am deeply gratified for the thorough work of the DA’s office in San Diego and for all the witnesses that were willing to come forward and tell the truth. I am thankful that the facts of this case as provided by the witnesses will prove that what I have been saying from the beginning is, in fact, the truth.”

Araiza also thanked those who had supported him, acknowledging that it was a “dark” period while the allegations remained unsettled.

“I am beyond thankful for the unwavering support of both my family and friends,” Araiza said in the statement. “They have been a rock in what has been a very dark eight months for me. However, now that the truth is out, I am amazed by the thousands of emails and tweets supporting me. It has truly been a blessing to know so many people have now judged me by the facts.”

Araiza still faces a civil lawsuit, which is set to take place later in the year.