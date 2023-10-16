Ex-Bills QB Matt Barkley Could Be Close to NFL Return After NYG Workout

Matt Barkley’s NFL career may not be over yet.

The former Buffalo Bills quarterback has been out of the league since he was released with an injury settlement after suffering an elbow injury during the preseason. The NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported that Barkley could have a chance to return after getting a workout with the injury-struck New York Giants.

Matt Barkley Could Join Another Former Bills Quarterback

As Pelissero reported, the Giants are looking for more depth at quarterback after starter Daniel Jones suffered a neck injury that kept him out of the team’s October 15 loss to the Bills. Former Bills quarterback Tyrod Taylor has taken over the starting job while Jones is out, but the Giants could be looking to add another veteran as insurance behind him until Jones is ready to return.

Giants work out QBs Matt Barkley, Ian Book with Daniel Jones sidelined with neck injuryhttps://t.co/yj8FAUnjS2 pic.twitter.com/mwhhyWZ537 — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) October 16, 2023

Barkley had faced an uncertain future after his release by the Bills. He played an important role in Buffalo over the course of the previous five years, first joining the team in 2018 and serving as a mentor to Josh Allen.

Barkley remained with the Bills until 2021, when he left in free agency and spent time with three different teams. The veteran quarterback came back to the Bills in 2022 after Allen lobbied general manager Brandon Beane to re-sign him.

After Barkley’s release, his wife, Britt Barkley, revealed that they were returning home so he could continue to rehab his elbow.

As USA Today’s Nick Wojton noted, some fans speculated whether the 32-year-old could retire.

“[Britt Barkley’s] first message made some wonder if he’s set to retire from football, but she insisted that her message noting the ‘beautiful time we had here’ was just a little shout out to Buffalo,” Wojton wrote.

“The second then explains Barkley is just heading out of town to rehab and the hope is that there will be more football in his future.”

Daniel Jones’ Injury Raises Concern

The Giants could face a significant stretch without their starting quarterback. Jones was held out of practice all week prior to missing Sunday’s game against the Bills, and NBC’s Melissa Stark revealed that he is dealing with a significant amount of pain that has stretched down into his shoulder.

“I talked to Daniel Jones in pregame warmups, and he says he feels the pain on the left side of his neck,” Stark said during Sunday Night Football, via SI.com. “He’s having symptoms in his left shoulder. And he said he can throw, but the concern tonight was taking contact, getting hit in the game.”

Despite the pain, Jones said he is hopeful he might be able to return for next week’s game.

“He’s been doing all sorts of rehab exercises, plus cupping and needling and laser treatments,” Stark said on the broadcast. “He told me his goal is to play next week against the Commanders.”

With Jones out, Taylor played an efficient game against the Bills. He completed 24-of-36 passes for 200 yards with no touchdowns and no interceptions, while also running five times for 24 yards.