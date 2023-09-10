Bills News: S Micah Hyde Comes Off Injury Report for Season Opener

As the Buffalo Bills prepare for their season opener against the New York Jets on Monday Night Football, All-Pro safety Micah Hyde is preparing to return to the field for the first time in nearly a year.

Hyde suffered a season-ending neck injury in Week 2 of last season, and worked through a separate back injury near the end of the preseason that initially had him listed as limited for this week’s game. But the Bills took Hyde off the final injury report ahead of the September 11 season opener, paving the way for his return to the field.

The safety spoke out about his injury this week, saying he felt great and was ready to play.

Micah Hyde: ‘I’m Good’

Hyde spoke to reports on Thursday, saying he was feeling better by the day and anticipated being ready for Monday Night Football.

“I feel great,” Hyde said, via the Buffalo News. “Did a little bit more today. Just taking it day by day, but it felt great today to go out there and do a little more than I did yesterday. Still got a few days to Monday night, so I’m good.”

Here's our last look at Micah Hyde before Monday Night Football. He was listed as a full participant during yesterday's walk thru after being limited with a back injury earlier in the week.#Bills pic.twitter.com/zRsxocEkPv — Jon Scott (@JonScottTV) September 9, 2023

Hyde also stressed that this back ailment was not related to the neck injury he suffered in a win over the Tennessee Titans in Week 2 of last year.

“You know, it just comes with old age,” said the 32-year-old safety. “Probably wrestling with my son or something. I don’t know. Just woke up and felt a little tightness, but I’m feeling a lot better now.”