Bills Named Potential Trade Destination for Jets QB Zach Wilson

The Buffalo Bills will need to make a decision on their backup quarterback position this offseason, and one insider believes they may aim for a division rival who is expected to hit the trade block this offseason.

Kyle Allen, the veteran who served as Josh Allen’s backup last season, is headed to free agency with the conclusion of his one-year contract and it remains unclear whether the Bills will attempt to re-sign him. Cody Benjamin of CBS Sports suggested that the Bills could find a new backup in New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson, the former starter who could be headed to the trade block as Aaron Rodgers returns from a torn Achilles.

Bills Could Pounce on Rival QB

Wilson is expected to be on the move this offseason, with ESPN’s Rich Cimini reporting that the Jets are planning to trade the 24-year-old who was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 draft.

Benjamin speculated that the Bills could be one of the top suitors as they look to find a long-term backup to Allen. The Bills have not had much stability at backup quarterback, signing Mitch Trubisky for one season in 2022, brought on Case Keenum for one season in 2022 and then Kyle Allen for one more in 2023.

Ouch: The rumors are that #Jets QB Zach Wilson's trade value wouldn't get the Jets more than a 6th or 7th-round pick, per @RichCimini https://t.co/RTt2NK63zO pic.twitter.com/QOomKQEs6c — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) February 6, 2024

“Josh Allen is close with Aaron Rodgers, who’s been one of Wilson’s biggest advocates,” Benjamin wrote. “While the Jets probably wouldn’t love dealing their former top-three pick to a division rival, Buffalo has a QB in Allen whose play style better aligns with Wilson. The Bills could also stand to infuse some long-term upside to their backup room, which is currently led by Kyle Allen.”

Wilson has struggled through three seasons in New York, completing 57% of his passes for 6,293 yards with 23 touchdowns and 25 interceptions. He has a career quarterback rating of 73.2.

Wilson took over for Rodgers after he was hurt in the team’s season-opening win over the Bills, but lost his job after a rough loss to the Bills later in the season.

Josh Allen has shown support for Wilson in the past, saying in 2022 that he saw some of himself in the young quarterback. After Wilson struggled in a game against the New England Patriots that season, Allen said it reminded him of his own rookie season.

“I was in that same position,” Allen said in an appearance on “Kyle Brandt’s Basement.” “I threw three picks against the Patriots my second year and it all clicked for me after that game.”

Zach Wilson Could Be an Affordable Addition

Wilson could be a low-cost addition to the Bills, with Cimini reporting that the Jets are expected to fetch only a late-round pick for the quarterback.

“ESPN reached out to three personnel executives, one scout and two assistant coaches from other teams to gauge Wilson’s value,” Cimini wrote. “The consensus is Wilson could bring back a sixth- or seventh-round pick (or perhaps a swap of middle-round picks) from a team willing to take a chance on him as a backup due to his draft pedigree.”

One executive told Cimini that a team that had a high rating on Wilson prior to the 2021 NFL Draft may be willing to pay more, but some thought the price would be significantly lower.

“I’d give up a two-week stay at a Best Western,” one unnamed assistant coach told Cimini. “I’m not a fan.”