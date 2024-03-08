Bills Named Top Landing Spot for $61 Million Safety After Surprise Cut

The Buffalo Bills did some major house cleaning this week, releasing a host of veteran players to build cap space.

The rebuild could start immediately, with one report suggesting the Bills could be a top landing spot for safety Justin Simmons after his surprise release by the Denver Broncos. The 30-year-old veteran — who was headed into the final year of his $61 million contract before being released as a cap casualty — is expected to generate significant interest and the Bills could be one of the teams in the running.

Bills Starting to Rebuild Defense

Buffalo’s roster cuts this week targeted two key veterans, with the team releasing safety Jordan Poyer and cornerback Tre’Davious White as part of a flurry of moves that generated more than $30 million in new cap space. SI.com’s Jeremy Brener suggested that Simmons could be a good addition for a Bills team that now has some roster holes to fill.

“It will be pricey to bring Simmons aboard, but given all the cap space the Bills have shed over the past day or so, it isn’t out of the question,” Brener wrote. “If the Bills signed Simmons, it would reunite him with linebacker Von Miller, who played alongside him with the Broncos from 2016-21.”

Brener added that the Bills may have to go against general manager Brandon Beane’s warning that there would not be any big additions in free agency this offseason.

“If the Bills want to remain among the league’s top contenders, they are going to have to make some big moves in free agency,” Brener wrote. “Not only does Simmons make sense in terms of need, but he also could provide enough impact to make Buffalo’s defense scary again.”

Others saw the Bills as a strong contender for Simmons, with Bleacher Report naming Buffalo as one of his top potential landing spots.

Bills Bring Back Another Defensive Back

While Poyer is gone and fellow safety Micah Hyde appears to be following as he heads to free agency, the Bills did make a move to bring back another defensive back this week. Amid the flurry of subtractions on March 6, the Bills also re-signed versatile safety Taylor Rapp to a three-year contract extension.

Rapp could be in line for a starting role, and appears happy to be back in the mix. He shared some praise this week for the work that the franchise has done to become a Super Bowl contender.

“Buffalo is a special place,” Rapp said. “I think the rest of the league and the rest of the world is starting to see over the last few years what this organization and what this team is capable of.