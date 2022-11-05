New Bills Player Explains Why He ‘Hated’ Josh Allen at First

Josh Allen’s new teammate had a less-than-favorable first impression of the Buffalo Bills quarterback.

The Bills this week traded for Indianapolis Colts running back Nyheim Hines, shipping away back Zack Moss and a sixth-round pick to land him. Hines jumped into practice with his new Bills teammates this week and spoke to reporters about why he “hated” Allen the first time they faced each other.

Hines Frustrated at Allen in First Meeting

Speaking to reporters on November 2, Hines recalled the first time he faced Allen and the Bills, a Wild Card playoff game in January 2021. The Bills won the game 27-24, stopping a last-gasp drive from the Colts to win their first playoff game in more than 25 years.

Hines had six rushes for 75 yards in the game, but said it was frustrating to watch Allen respond to every one of Indianapolis’s best punches.

“I can go from hating him to loving him because there’s been times where we were up a couple of times in the playoffs and he makes a play and you’re like ‘God I hate that guy but he’s so good.’ Now I can say ‘God, I love that guy and he’s so good,’ ” Hines said at his press conference this week.

Hines said he’s happy now to be on the side of Allen and the AFC-leading Bills.

“I’m thankful for every opportunity, but I’m super excited when the team that is trading for you is 6-1, have a great quarterback, and a high-powered offense,” he said.

“It’s like, how could you lose?” Hines added.

Hines Could Make Immediate Impact for Bills

Hines fills an important need for the Bills, a pass-catching running back who racks up yards after the carry. The Bills tried to land a versatile running back in the offseason, reaching a deal to sign J.D. McKissick before he changed his mind and decided to return to the Washington Commanders. They then used a second-round draft pick on James Cook, but he is yet to make a significant impact.

Bills head coach Sean McDermott said this week that he is not sure what impact Hines will have in Sunday’s game against the New York Jets.

“He was at the walkthrough this morning and we’ll see what practice looks like and what we can get in there,” McDermott said Wednesday, via a report from SI.com’s Bills Central. “Just take it one day at a time really. He’s gotta get a feel for us, we get a feel for him. We’ll just see how it goes.”

As WGR 550’s Sal Capaccio noted, Hines could be an important part of the passing game once he settles in. He has the fifth-most receiving yards among running backs (1,725) since he entered the league in 2018. Hines has 18 carries for 36 yards and one touchdown this season, adding 25 catches for 188 yards.

“He helps [the Bills] tremendously,” one NFC executive told Heavy Sports insider Matt Lombardo. “If he stays healthy, Nyheim will be their best all-around running back. The key is, he has talent, he’s a good receiver, good runner, has big-time playmaking ability, he just has to stay on the field.”