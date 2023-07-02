Veteran Bills RB’s Safety ‘Not Guaranteed’ at Roster Cuts: Insider

Some late-season heroics endured Nyheim Hines to Buffalo Bills fans, but the record-setting performance may not be enough to guarantee his spot on the team next year.

Hines came to the team as a trade-deadline acquisition in November, but played a light role in the offense and made little impression overall until the Week 18 season finale when he returned two kickoffs for touchdowns. Hines set the franchise record for return yards and earned Special Teams Player of the Week honors, lifting a team and fan base that had been deflated by Damar Hamlin’s frightening on-field collapse the previous week.

The Athletic’s Joe Buscaglia wrote that Hines could still face a battle to return to the team’s final roster this summer, noting that he may need to prove he can sustain the return prowess in the coming season in order to make the final 53-man roster.

Bills Failed to Use Nyheim Hines in Rushing Game

As Buscaglia noted, the Bills failed to get much use out of Hines on offense after acquiring him from the Indianapolis Colts in a trade that sent away former third-round draft pick Zack Moss.

“After the Bills acquired Hines at the trade deadline, they confusingly failed to work him into the offense for more than a few snaps here or there,” Buscaglia wrote. “The Bills gave Hines only 80 snaps over 11 games including the playoffs. Of those 80 snaps, 23 came in only one game, Week 13 against the Patriots, but later in the year, Hines only had 23 snaps combined over his final five games.”

Hines’ final stat line as a running back was forgettable, as he had six rushing attempts for negative-3 yards. He had a little more impact as a pass-catcher, making five receptions for 53 yards and one touchdown.

Nyheim Hines first touchdown as a Bill 🦬pic.twitter.com/92ql0tXNqj — PFF Fantasy Football (@PFF_Fantasy) December 18, 2022

Hines agreed to a pay cut this offseason, but Buscaglia wrote that the Bills could still choose to part ways with him before the season starts. Hines may need to prove himself as a kick returner, likely facing competition from wide receiver Deonte Harty.

“The Bills could save $2 million on the 2023 salary cap with a post-June 1 designation and would only owe $500,000 toward the 2024 cap. Hines will need to outplay all his competition as a kickoff and punt returner, and it would go a long way to prove he can be more of an asset on offense. But simply put, his safety is not guaranteed this summer.”

Tough Competition at Running Back

After trading Moss at last season’s deadline and allowing top back Devin Singletary to leave in free agency, the Bills made some moves to increase competition at running back and add a dimension they had lacked in previous seasons. The team signed free agents Damien Harris and Latavius Murray, who both have a history of short-yardage success and have more size than either Hines or second-year back James Cook.

Bills sign RB Latavius Murray to one-year deal. pic.twitter.com/PL6JOqZwnj — NFL (@NFL) May 1, 2023

Buscaglia wrote that Hines has a skill set closest to Cook, who is seen as the team’s top back heading into the coming season. That could give the veteran back an important advantage at making the final roster, he added.