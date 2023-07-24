Bills Suffer ‘Brutal’ Blow as Dynamic RB Lost to Season-Ending Injury

The Buffalo Bills could be without one of their most dynamic running backs in the coming season after Nyheim Hines suffered what is believed to be a season-ending injury.
The NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported on July 24 that Hines suffered a knee injury that is expected to keep him out for the upcoming season. Pelissero noted on Twitter that Hines was involved in a jet ski accident.
“While sitting stationary on a jet ski, Nyheim Hines was struck by another rider and sustained serious, but non-life threatening injuries. Hines will require surgery and will miss the 2023 season.”
Hines joined the team at last season’s trade deadline and played an important role as a return specialist, though took on only a light role in the running game.
The team had expected Hines to move into a more significant role this season, and his absence could leave a hole in the Bills’ backfield.
Nyheim Hines Played Important Role in Buffalo
Hines came to the team in November in a trade from the Indianapolis Colts that saw the Bills ship away running back Zack Moss. Hines became the team’s primary kick returner, taking two kickoffs back for touchdowns in an emotional Week 18 win over the New England Patriots, a game that took place days after Damar Hamlin’s frightening injury.
While he made an impact on special teams, Hines struggled to crack the rotation at running back, carrying the ball just six times for negative-3 yards. He was able to make an impact as a pass-catching option out of the backfield, making five receptions for 53 yards and a touchdown.
Bills May Need to Fill Void at Running Back
As the NFL Network report noted, Hines was expected to serve as a third-down back for the Bills and was seen as one of the team’s top backfield pass-catchers.
“The shifty Hines was expected to be a pass-catching option out of the backfield behind James Cook, Damien Harris and Latavius Murray,” the report noted. “With Hines out for the year, the third-down role in passing situations will be up for grabs.”
The Bills had seen a bigger role for Hines in the upcoming season. Bills running backs coach Kelly Skipper told Ryan O’Halloran of the Buffalo News on July 2 that Hines had been at a disadvantage after joining the team mid-season, but expected big things for him in 2023.
“When you slow it down — and he’s learning it from the beginning — everything makes sense for him now,” Skipper said. “[Last year] he was trying to connect what was familiar to him in Indy to here and trying to function.
“He’s definitely explosive, but you’ll see him a little more experienced in the run game. … We showed him off in the pass game mostly [last year]. Now, he can function in anything we do.”
As the NFL Network report noted, the timing of Hines’ injury just two days before the start of training camp could be especially difficult for the Bills.
“Season-ending injuries at any time are painful, but when they happen before a player even steps into training camp, they’re even worse,” the report added. “It’s a brutal blow for the Bills and Hines.”