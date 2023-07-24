Bills Suffer ‘Brutal’ Blow as Dynamic RB Lost to Season-Ending Injury

The Buffalo Bills could be without one of their most dynamic running backs in the coming season after Nyheim Hines suffered what is believed to be a season-ending injury.

The NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported on July 24 that Hines suffered a knee injury that is expected to keep him out for the upcoming season. Pelissero noted on Twitter that Hines was involved in a jet ski accident.

“While sitting stationary on a jet ski, Nyheim Hines was struck by another rider and sustained serious, but non-life threatening injuries. Hines will require surgery and will miss the 2023 season.”

Hines joined the team at last season’s trade deadline and played an important role as a return specialist, though took on only a light role in the running game.

Bills RB Nyheim Hines (knee) is expected to miss the entire 2023 season. (via @rapsheet, @tompelissero) pic.twitter.com/qCuOFhgfUm — NFL (@NFL) July 24, 2023

The team had expected Hines to move into a more significant role this season, and his absence could leave a hole in the Bills’ backfield.

Nyheim Hines Played Important Role in Buffalo

Hines came to the team in November in a trade from the Indianapolis Colts that saw the Bills ship away running back Zack Moss. Hines became the team’s primary kick returner, taking two kickoffs back for touchdowns in an emotional Week 18 win over the New England Patriots, a game that took place days after Damar Hamlin’s frightening injury.

UC Doctors said Damar Hamlin “got up out of his chair and started jumping, setting off every alarm in the ICU” after Nyheim Hines scored the opening kickoff for the Bills. Amazing. 😂❤️💙 pic.twitter.com/r0CK7LJ2Md — WINCINNATI (@WINCINNATI_) January 9, 2023

While he made an impact on special teams, Hines struggled to crack the rotation at running back, carrying the ball just six times for negative-3 yards. He was able to make an impact as a pass-catching option out of the backfield, making five receptions for 53 yards and a touchdown.