Bills Owners Under Fire After Details of New $1.4B Stadium Released

The Buffalo Bills have taken a huge step toward the team’s first new stadium in nearly 50 years, but some fans are not happy about the route that owners Terry and Kim Pegula are taking to get it.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced on March 28 plans for a new $1.4 billion stadium in Orchard Park, one that would include $850 million coming from state and county governments. As ESPN reported, the total cost being covered by state taxpayers will surpass $1 billion when upkeep and facilities costs are factored in.

While many Bills fans were happy at the prospect of an upgraded stadium, others spoke out against the costs — both to taxpayers and to fans.

Many fans took aim directly at the Pegulas, who amassed their fortune from the oil-drilling business and have a net worth somewhere between $5 billion and $6.8 billion, depending on the estimate. The couple will be putting $350 million toward the project, though Frank Schwab of Yahoo Sports noted that a portion of that will come from the sale of personal seat licenses to the roughly 50,000 season ticket holders.

Many were not happy with that price, calling on the owners to pitch in more of their own money.

“The 3rd poorest city in the country (Buffalo) is about to give the 8th richest owner in the NFL (Terry Pegula) a new stadium for THEIR team. Does it get any more ridiculous?” one person tweeted.

in New York, getting public assistance to help keep a roof over your head or food in your fridge comes with conditions.

why don't the wealthy – in this case the Pegulas – have to meet conditions before getting $850M in public assistance for a new stadium?

The plan also drew pushback from the nearby Seneca Nation after Hochul announced that the state’s portion of casino funds would go toward the stadium.