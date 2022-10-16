Bills Rejected in Attempt to Trade for Christian McCaffrey: Insider

The Buffalo Bills are reportedly in the mix to trade for All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey, but may need to increase their offer if they want to land him.

After the Carolina Panthers fired head coach Matt Rhule this week, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the team has started listening to trade offers for McCaffrey. The 1-4 Panthers are expected to be sellers at the upcoming trade deadline as they assemble draft picks in preparation for a new coach and a likely rebuild.

Schefter said the Panthers have been picky so far, holding the line on their asking price for McCaffrey.

“The Panthers rebuffed at least two teams’ inquiries into trading for McCaffrey last week and will continue to reject overtures they don’t consider significant offers, according to sources,” Schefter wrote.

Bills Turned Down in Bid for McCaffrey

According to KOA Colorado’s Benjamin Allbright, the Bills were one of the teams turned down by the Panthers so far in the McCaffrey trade talks. It’s not clear what the Bills may have offered for McCaffrey, but Peter Schreger of Fox Sports reported that the Panthers are seeking multiple first-round picks.

FOX: The #Panthers will only trade Christian McCaffrey for an offer that includes multiple 1st round picks. pic.twitter.com/pz0xzOo7k2 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) October 16, 2022

The Panthers may not be willing to budge off their asking price. Schefter reported that there is no urgency within the Panthers organization to move McCaffrey, and they would be fine keeping him beyond the November 1 trade deadline if they can’t find a partner willing to meet their price.

The Bills could still be in the mix for McCaffrey, even if their first attempt was rejected. CBS Sports insider Jonathan Jones reported on October 15 that the Bills were one of four teams showing interest in the running back and that all talks were still preliminary.

“And while teams are calling about Christian McCaffrey, the Panthers have not engaged in any serious trade talks,” Jones wrote. “Carolina isn’t just going to give away one of the league’s best weapons when healthy. The Broncos, 49ers, Rams and Bills are among the teams that have shown varying degrees of interest in McCaffrey.”

Other Options for Bills at Trade Deadline

The Bills could also move on to other targets at the trade deadline if the Panthers are unwilling to come down from their asking price. They have also been named as a potential landing spot for New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley, who has a league-leading 676 yards from scrimmage in a bounce-back season.

ESPN’s Bill Barnwell suggested that the Bills could make a trade for Barkley, adding a power component to their rushing game that would punish teams for going all out to stop Josh Allen and the Buffalo pass attack.

Could the Giants trade Saquon before he hits free agency? 👀@billbarnwell pitches 15 trade deadline possibilities (@espnplus) 🔗 https://t.co/JitQ3mA54t pic.twitter.com/PuhQFCMUdd — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) October 13, 2022

Barnwell suggested the Bills could trade a 2023 second-round pick along with running back Zack Moss in exchange for Barkley and a 2023 seventh-round pick.

While many believed that Barkley would be on the trade block going into this season, New York’s 4-1 start could complicate matters. New head coach Brian Daboll has the Giants deep in the playoff race, which could discourage the Giants from selling off at the trade deadline.

The Bills could have another potential trade target in Carolina, however. Schefter reported that the team is also willing to hear offers for wide receiver Robbie Anderson and has already discussed a trade with several teams.