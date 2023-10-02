Bills Advised to Trade for $70M Cornerback After Tre White Injury

The Buffalo Bills just lost cornerback Tre’Davious White to his second season-ending injury in the last three seasons, and one insider believes they could call on a veteran replacement to help fill the void.

White was hurt in the third quarter of his team’s 48-20 win over the Miami Dolphins on October 1, going down with a non-contact injury before slamming his helmet to the turf in frustration and being carted off the field. The team confirmed on Monday that he suffered a torn Achilles and will be out for the rest of the season.

Coach McDermott: Tre’Davious White will be out for the season with a torn achilles. We’re all thinking about him right now. Here's to a speedy recovery, Tre. ❤️💙 pic.twitter.com/lMVYLyM8jD — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) October 2, 2023

While it may not be possible for the Bills to fully replace the veteran leadership that White brings to the locker room, WGR 550 reporter Joe DiBiase believes they can help make up for his loss on the field by trading for veteran cornerback Patrick Peterson.

Bills Could Make ‘Realistic’ Move

While the Bills had not yet said whether they will bring in some outside help to fill their new hole in the secondary, DiBiase suggested they could consider a trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He noted that Peterson — who once signed a $70-million contract with the Arizona Cardinals — could now come at a low cost, and the 2-2 Steelers could be willing to make a deal if they fall out of the playoff picture.

“If you want a realistic Bills CB trade option by the trade deadline at the end of the month… Patrick Peterson is on a lower money, short team deal with a Pittsburgh team that is reaaaaally bad,” DiBiase wrote on X.

The Steelers signed the former All-Pro cornerback to a two-year, $7 million contract at the start of free agency in March. At the time, Peterson appeared on the All Things Covered Podcast with former Steelers cornerback Bryant McFadden to share his excitement to join Pittsburgh.