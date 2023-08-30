Bills Get Bad News on Rookie WR After Standout Preseason

The Buffalo Bills see big potential in rookie wide receiver Justin Shorter, but they will have to wait a bit longer to see it on the field.

The Bills announced on August 30 that Shorter was headed to injured reserve to start the season, leaving a hole in the team’s wide receiving corps and special teams units. Shorter earned praise for his versatile play through training camp and the preseason, earning a spot on the 53-man roster.

After moving Shorter to IR with a hamstring injury, the Bills announced that a popular wide receiver would be headed to the practice squad and could fill in during his absence.

Bills See Potential in Justin Shorter

Though Shorter was the No. 1 high school prospect in 2018, his career at Florida failed to match the expectations. Shorter made 95 receptions for 1,395 yards and eight touchdowns in three seasons at Florida, though made a strong impression on the Bills in the pre-draft process.

Bills general manager Brandon Beane told the Buffalo News that Shorter impressed them during interviews and seemed like a good fit for the franchise. The Bills would take him in the fifth round.

LB Terrel Bernard (hamstring) was an active participant during the media portion of #Bills practice. WR Khalil Shakir (ribs) also participating. LB Baylon Spector and WR Justin Shorter, both with hamstring injuries, were absent. OL Connor McGovern returned with a braced knee. pic.twitter.com/TZrRlBwXSt — alex brasky (@alexbrasky) August 30, 2023

“We really liked him. We brought him in for the 30 visit, really felt like this was our kind of DNA being around him a little bit more,” Beane said. “And he acknowledged that there’s more in his game, and so hopefully working with (wide receivers) coach (Adam) Henry and (offensive coordinator Ken) Dorsey and all those guys that we can grow him.”

Beane added that Shorter’s special teams versatility would be a big help in earning him a roster spot and responsibilities beyond what he will do on offense.

“A lot of times that’s how guys, they get that jersey on game day and so they’ve got to know the offense or they got to know the defense and ultimately at some point they’re going to be in the game and Josh Allen is going to have to throw to him,” Beane said. “So a lot’s on him. We believe in him. You can see he’s a pretty good-looking dude. You like the build and so we just got to work with him. … We think there’s some good upside.”

Bills Bring Back Another Popular Wide Receiver

As the Bills moved Shorter to IR, they also signed preseason standout Andy Isabella to the practice squad. Isabella played extensively on special teams in the preseason, mostly as a return specialist, which could make him a candidate for elevation early in the season while Shorter works his way back from injury.

The Bills added three other wide receivers to the practice squad — Marcell Ateman, Tyrell Shavers and Bryan Thompson — along with tight end Joel Wilson.

The Bills filled out a number of other positions on their practice squad, adding defensive end Kameron Cline and defensive tackles Ankou, DJ Dale and Kendal Vickers. Cornerbacks Kyron Brown and Ja’Marcus Ingram also earned a spot, as did running back Ty Johnson, who joined the Bills late in the preseason and did enough to earn a ticket back to Buffalo. Offensive linemen Richard Gouraige, Kevin Jarvis, and Greg Mancz rounded out the practice squad.