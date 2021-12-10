Former Bills Players Mourn Death of Teammate Mark Pike

Many former members of the Buffalo Bills are sharing condolences after the death of teammate Mark Pike, who played an important role on four Super Bowl teams in the 1990s.

Pike passed away this week at age 57 after a battle with cancer, leading many of his former teammates to share their memories of his impact both on and off the field.

Pike Remembered as Talented Player

As the USA Today’s Steve Gardner reported, Pike had been battling non-Hodgkins lymphoma and his condition was complicated by a COVID-19 infection that was followed by a bout with pneumonia. He died on Wednesday, family members said.

Pike came to the Bills in 1986, with the team taking the Georgia Tech defensive lineman in the seventh round of the draft. He quickly found a role on special teams, and teammate Steve Tasker said Pike’s combination of size and speed made it difficult for opposing teams to account for him.