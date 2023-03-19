Bills Could Sign ‘Disruptive’ Ex-Seahawks Defensive Lineman: Insider

The Buffalo Bills could be looking into making an upgrade at defensive line, with an insider connecting them to a big-bodied former Seattle Seahawks lineman.

Syracuse.com’s Ryan Talbot reported that the Bills are looking into signing free-agent defensive tackle Poona Ford, who is coming off a productive five-year stint with the Seahawks. As Talbot noted, the Bills might need to find some financial space if they wanted to sign the 27-year-old defensive lineman.

“Per source, the #Bills have expressed interest in DT Poona Ford,” Talbot tweeted. “Ford is a disruptor on the inside. He finished last season with 3 sacks, 14 hurries and 22 total pressures. Making the financials work on a player of Ford’s caliber could be the tricky part.”

High Interest in Poona Ford

The 5-foot-11, 311-pound Ford made 35 tackles for the Seahawks last season, including three sacks, six tackles for a loss and seven quarterback hits.

The Bills could have some competition if they want to land him in free agency, as a number of teams have been named as potential landing spots. Dan Benton of USA Today’s GiantsWire noted that the Giants could be interested, and ESPN’s Matt Miller believes the Kansas City Chiefs could be a suitor.

Buffalo Bills have expressed interest in DT Poona Ford, per source https://t.co/sFLl2qcknn pic.twitter.com/FOfNY5I34x — Buffalo Rumblings (@BuffRumblings) March 19, 2023

“Next move for the Chiefs should probably be DT. Would LOVE to see Poona Ford in there next to Chris Jones,” he tweeted.

As Talbot hinted, Ford could be a little too expensive for the cap-crunched Bills. Though general manager Brandon Beane made a series of moves to create breathing room, Pro Football Focus predicted that Ford could get a contract similar to his previous deal that carried an average annual value of $6.17 million.

The outlet noted that Ford projects to be a strong run defender who can also pressure the quarterback.

“Two years after signing an early extension, we have Ford effectively signing the same deal once again after a down 2022 season,” the outlet noted. “The undersized interior defender earned his first sub-73.0 PFF grade but still displayed his improved pass-rush skill with 22 quarterback pressures. He also had his lowest missed tackle rate since his rookie season at 7.9%.

“A team can bet on Ford bouncing back in 2023 and returning to form as a stout run defender with some minor pass-rush juice.”

Brandon Beane Aims to Upgrade Bills Roster

The Bills made a series of marginal moves through the start of free agency, focused mostly on retaining their own players, especially on the defensive side of the ball. They re-signed safety Jordan Poyer and cornerback Dane Jackson along with linebackers Tyler Matakevich and Tyrel Dodson. Beane hinted that there would be more moves to come as the team looks to make more roster upgrades and fill holes.

“We’re not necessarily done. There’s still a lot of free agents out there, we’re having conversations,” the Bills general manager said. But Beane also warned before the start of free agency that the Bills would likely not be making any splashy moves, and re-emphasized that this week.