Bills Predicted to Lose $19 Million Safety in Free Agency

Micah Hyde going around his man & punching through the hands for the PBU. Good hand eye coordination & ball skills from Hyde #Bills #BillsMafia #GoBills

“The Los Angeles Chargers have the offensive talent needed to make a deep run in the AFC, but their 32nd-ranked pass defense remains a liability. L.A. lost Nasir Adderley to retirement this past offseason, and to this point, Alohi Gilman has not been a suitable replacement,” Knox wrote.”

Knox wrote that there could be two West Coast teams with strong interest in Hyde.

Knox noted that Hyde has bounced back well from a neck injury that cut short his 2022 season, and is now playing 97% of Buffalo’s defensive snaps this year. Hyde has registered 35 total tackles with 3 passes defended and 2 interceptions. He is also limiting opposing quarterbacks to a 68.9 rating when targeted, Knox added.

“The San Francisco 49ers could also show interest in Hyde. With safety Tashaun Gipson Sr. set to be a free agent next offseason, 49ers general manager John Lynch could view Hyde as a plug-and-play veteran replacement.”

While Knox did not name the Bills as a contender to sign Hyde, the team could be motivated to keep one of their top defensive players and locker room leaders. The Bills gave him a two-year, $19.25 million contract extension in 2021 and Hyde said at the time that he was motivated to play for the home fans.

“Since Sean McDermott made a pitch to us in ’17, and said, we gotta have a home playoff game,” Hyde said, via CBS Sports. “Now we want to be walking into our stadium, go into the tunnel and listen to the salt crack underneath your shoes. And we’re here now, so the vision that we had since ’17 has come true and we are going to go out there and play our best for this community.”

Bills Bolster Secondary at Trade Deadline

While Hyde could depart in free agency, the Bills seem more concerned with the state of their secondary in 2023 than what might happen next year. After All-Pro cornerback Tre’Davious White went down with a season-ending Achilles tear, the team added a veteran presence by dealing for Green Bay Packers cornerback Rasul Douglas at the October 31 trade deadline.

The former Super Bowl champion has 32 total tackles this season with 6 passes defended and 1 interception.

It was unclear if he would make an immediate impact. Douglas told reporters on Thursday that he was not sure if he would play in Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

“I have no idea,” Douglas said. “They haven’t told me, like, I’m playing, I’m not. I don’t know when they would tell me. But I’m going to prepare and practice like I’m out there starting.”