Bills Predicted to Cut Fan-Favorite WR After Strong Preseason

The Buffalo Bills made some investments into their wide receiver corps this offseason, adding depth that could make it difficult for one popular preseason standout to find a spot on the final roster.

ESPN’s Alaina Getzenberg predicted that veteran receiver Andy Isabella would not secure a place on the final 53-man roster once it’s announced later this week. Isabella joined the Bills late in the preseason and flashed some skill as a slot receiver and return specialist while becoming a favorite of fans, but Getzenberg wrote that a recent draft pick might secure the final spot over him.

Bills Face Tough Decisions

In an article published after the team’s final preseason game, Getzenberg predicted that the Bills would keep six wide receivers this season — Stefon Diggs, Gabe Davis, Trent Sherfield, Deonte Harty, Khalil Shakir and rookie Justin Shorter.

Getzenberg predicted that the rookie Shorter earned the last spot at the position due to his ability to play on special teams, which would push Isabella off the roster.

“The final wide receiver spot is tricky. Shorter, the team’s fifth-round pick, seems like he gets the final spot, with his ability to contribute on special teams and following a strong camp,” Getzenberg wrote. “Andy Isabella’s stock has risen over the course of camp, including getting significant opportunities as a returner. He’s one to watch as a potential for the practice squad at minimum.”

Isabella showed his speed during training camp and through the preseason, making six total catches for 63 yards through three games.

But others have predicted it might not be enough for Isabella to make the roster. Fox Sports reporter Henry McKenna also projected that Isabella would not be able to secure a spot, though predicted he would return to the practice squad.

“It’ll be worth monitoring Andy Isabella and KeeSean Johnson, who both posted good production in the preseason,” he wrote. “Isabella seemed to get more reps with Allen following that preseason outing. For now, I bet both players could make it to Buffalo’s practice squad, if cut.”

Isabella has also earned some praise from the Bills’ brass, with general manager Brandon Beane noting how hard he worked to get up to speed despite a late start to training camp.

I had seen some conflicting reports floating around, but despite only PLAYING in 5 games last year, Andy Isabella was on an active roster for 6 games & accrued his 4th NFLPA year to be a vested veteran If released he would NOT be subject to waivers pic.twitter.com/kiz3LmA1h1 — Greg Cover 1 🏈 (@GregTompsett) August 23, 2023

“Beane said Andy Isabella has definitely put himself in the mix and moved ahead of guys who have been here longer since the spring because of his determination to learn the playbook and his execution,” tweeted Bradley Gelber, Bills reporter for USA Today. “Pretty high praise from the #Bills GM on the WR.”

Special Teams Experience and Advantage

Isabella’s speed and versatility could also help in making the cut, or potentially persuading the Bills to keep seven receivers instead of six. Isabella returned punts and kicks during his first three seasons in the NFL while with the Arizona Cardinals and did so for the Bills in the preseason as well.

Isabella has a reputation for his speed. As a prospect out of UMass prior to the 2019 NFL Draft, Isabella had a 40-yard dash time of 4.31 seconds, which was tied for the fastest time among wide receivers.

The Bills have some openings on special teams after the departures of two key players, running back Taiwan Jones and wide receiver Jake Kumerow. The Bills also lost their primary return specialist when running back Nyheim Hines suffered a season-ending injury just prior to the start of training camp.