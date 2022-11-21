Bills DT Who Made Key Play in Ravens Win Makes Surprise Career Change

After making a key play to help fuel the Buffalo Bills‘ comeback win over the Baltimore Ravens, rookie defensive tackle Prince Emili is apparently taking a new path in his football career.

The undrafted rookie free agent was a member of Buffalo’s practice squad and elevated to the active roster for the team’s October 2 game against the Ravens. He tipped a pass from Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson that was then intercepted by Bills safety Jordan Poyer, a key play in Buffalo’s 17-point comeback.

“Is that Prince Emili, number 94?” YES IT IS pic.twitter.com/O1YaS5yssR — Daily Penn Sports (@DailyPennSports) October 3, 2022

Emili was released again by the Bills, and last week signed with the New Orleans Saints practice squad — but may have another career path in mind.

Emili Heads to New League

Though Emili was still listed on the Saints practice squad roster as of Monday, he was selected by the San Antonio Brahmas in the recently completed XFL draft. The football league is coming back for a third installment in 2023 and held a position-by-position draft last week. Emili was selected 55th overall in the round for players in the defensive front seven.

It was not clear whether Emili planned to remain with the Saints, as XFL training camps are not set to open until January 2023 and the season will kick off on February 18. As ESPN’s Kevin Seifert reported, the XFL and NFL plan to partner on some player safety initiatives, but there is no plan for the leagues to share players.

“XFL officials made clear that the collaboration will not include player sharing for developmental purposes, but the alignment is notable given the growing number of alternative leagues in the football landscape,” the report noted.

Emili Was Surprise Standing With Bills

After joining the Bills as an undrafted rookie free agent out of the University of Pennsylvania, Emili had a strong showing in training camp and the preseason. Though he didn’t earn a spot on the final 53-man roster to start the season, Emili was signed to the practice squad and appeared in two games, making three tackles and tipping a pass in the win over the Ravens.

We've elevated DT Prince Emili from the practice squad for tomorrow's game.#BUFvsBAL | #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/7vgegJkpbf — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) October 1, 2022

Emili grew up in New City, New York, and said he was thrilled when he found out that the Bills had signed him after the NFL Draft.

“When I found out I was coming to the Bills, just the reaction from my family and my community was kind of ridiculous,” Emili told BuffaloBills.com. “I got lots of people that went to school in Buffalo, so it’s really deep and kind of feels surreal still.” Emili also had plenty of praise for the team’s culture, saying he was happy to join the Bills’ organization.