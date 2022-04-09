Former Bills QB Blasts NFL Insider for Deleted Tweet on Dwayne Haskins

Cardale Jones was not happy about the initial reporting of the death of fellow Ohio State legend Dwayne Haskins.

The former Buffalo Bills quarterback lashed out at ESPN’s Adam Schefter for the wording of a tweet that announced Haskins’ death. Haskins, who was in Florida working out with close to a dozen members of the Pittsburgh Steelers at a training organized by Mitch Trubisky, was killed on Saturday morning after being struck by a vehicle.

Jones Lashes Out

Jones, who was picked by the Bills in the fourth round of the 2016 NFL Draft and played one season in Buffalo, took to Twitter to call out Schefter for his initial reporting of Haskins’ death. Schefter had initially described Haskins as “a standout at Ohio State before struggling to catch on with Washington and Pittsburgh,” though later deleted the tweet after coming under fire.

“How about ‘ Dwayne Haskins, son, husband, buckeye brother, friend, beloved teammate has passed away’ TF his career ups and downs have to do with him unfortunately losing his life,” Jones tweeted. “STFU! Let his family & friends grieve instead of throwing shade. Praying for the Haskins family!!”

How about “ Dwayne Haskins, son, husband, buckeye brother, friend, beloved teammate has passed away” TF his career ups and downs have to do with him unfortunately losing his life🤦🏾‍♂️ STFU! Let his family & friends grieve instead of throwing shade. Praying for the Haskins family!! pic.twitter.com/gb1D9KcgCQ — Cardale Jones (@CJ1two) April 9, 2022

Schefter later published an expanded story on ESPN that added more details. He cited Florida Highway Patrol spokesperson Lt. Indiana Miranda, who said that Haskins had been walking on a highway when he was struck by a truck.

Others spoke out against Schefter’s initial tweet, questioning why he needed to include critical remarks about Haskins’ playing career.

This was not the first time that Jones took to Twitter to defend Haskins. After a report last year that Haskins was the victim of domestic violence led some to make fun of the Steelers quarterback, Jones took to Twitter to call out the critics.

Dwayne Haskins, an Ohio State standout and NFL QB, died Saturday morning in a car accident in South Florida, agent Cedric Saunders told @AdamSchefter. pic.twitter.com/9kWEcEDafQ — ESPN (@espn) April 9, 2022

“The same people making all these jokes and laughing about Dwayne Haskins being a victim of domestic violence, are the same people that would’ve been calling for his HEAD if the roles were flipped!” Jones tweeted. “No form of violence towards ANYONE is acceptable and d**n sure isn’t funny.”

Condolences from Other Bills Players

News of Haskins’ death led to an outpouring of condolences and support for the 24-year-old’s family. One of those came from new Bills defensive lineman Tim Settle, who was teammates with Haskins in Washington.

💔💔💔 — Tim Settle Jr (@tim_settle) April 9, 2022

Bills safety Jordan Poyer also left a message of condolence for Haskins and his family.

Praying for the Haskins family 💔 Dang man. RIP 🙏🏾 — Jordan poyer (@J_poyer21) April 9, 2022

Haskins had been working closely with Trubisky, who invited Pittsburgh’s quarterbacks and pass-catchers to his home in Florida to work out and train together. After news of his passing, Steeler head coach Mike Tomlin released a statement praising Haskins for his work ethic.

“I am devastated and at a loss for words with the unfortunate passing of Dwayne Haskins,” Tomlin said in a statement. “He quickly became part of our Steelers family upon his arrival in Pittsburgh and was one of our hardest workers, both on the field and in our community. Dwayne was a great teammate, but even more so a tremendous friend to so many. I am truly heartbroken.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife, Kalabrya, and his entire family during this difficult time.”

