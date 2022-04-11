Former Bills QB Speaks out on Teammate’s Tragic Death

Mitch Trubisky is offering condolences for teammate Dwayne Haskins, who was killed early on Saturday in an accident near Trubisky’s Florida home.

Trubisky, who left the Buffalo Bills in free agency to join the Pittsburgh Steelers, had invited quarterbacks and pass-catchers from his new team to Florida so they could practice and train together in the offseason. Haskins was among this group, and died on Saturday after being struck by a vehicle while reportedly trying to cross a highway.

Trubisky is now speaking out, sharing his experiences with Haskins and the heartbreak he feels at the death of his young teammate.

Trubisky Remembers Haskins ‘Big Heart’

In a statement posted to his Instagram page, Trubisky wrote about his relationship with Haskins, especially how the 24-year-old had welcomed him to the Steelers.

“I am absolutely heartbroken,” Trubisky wrote, via SI.com. “Dwayne made such an impact on me in a short period of time. He welcomed me to his team with his big heart and infectious smile. I am so thankful to have known Dwayne. All my love and prayers are with his family.”

Mitch Trubisky on the passing of Dwayne Haskins. So sad, man. pic.twitter.com/EdQXHurd8B — Nick Farabaugh (@FarabaughFB) April 9, 2022

Though Haskins and Trubisky would have been in competition while trying to replace the retired Ben Roethlisberger, the two had been working together in Florida with a group of 10 other members of the team. Quarterback Mason Rudolph, also competing for the starting job, was among that group.

Both Trubisky and Haskins came to the Steelers hoping for a second chance to land a starting job in the NFL. Trubisky was the No. 2 overall pick of the Chicago Bears in 2017 NFL Draft, but left after four seasons as a starter and joined the Bills to back up Josh Allen. Haskins was also a first-round pick in 2019, released by the Washington Commanders in December 2020. He was signed by the Steelers in January.

The Steelers have no clear successor for Roethlisberger, and many insiders expect an open competition for the starting job. Trubisky could have an edge given his past experience and the chance to improve during his one season in Buffalo. Bills general manager Brandon Beane said he sold Trubisky on the idea of playing under the same coaching staff that helped Allen become an elite passer, then trying to find another starting job.

Others Remember Haskins

Many players and team executives have offered condolences to Haskins’ family and remembered the impact he had in his short time, including many in Buffalo. Bills defensive lineman Tim Settle, who was signed in March in free agency and had been Haskins’ teammate in Washington, took to Twitter to share his heartbreak shortly after his death was first reported.

💔💔💔 — Tim Settle Jr (@tim_settle) April 9, 2022

Bills safety Jordan Poyer also shared a note saying that he was praying for Haskins’ family.

Praying for the Haskins family 💔 Dang man. RIP 🙏🏾 — Jordan poyer (@J_poyer21) April 9, 2022

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin remembered Haskins for his strong work ethic and his commitment to work in the community.

“I am devastated and at a loss for words with the unfortunate passing of Dwayne Haskins,” Tomlin said. “He quickly became part of our Steelers family upon his arrival in Pittsburgh and was one of our hardest workers, both on the field and in our community. Dwayne was a great teammate, but even more so a tremendous friend to so many. I am truly heartbroken.”

