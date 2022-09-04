Surprising Bills 23-Year-Old Could Pass Vet on Depth Chart: Insider

After securing a spot on the Buffalo Bills‘ 53-man roster, things keep looking up for Quintin Morris.

Morris spent his rookie season on the practice squad, but earned a spot on the roster this season thanks to a strong showing in training camp and through three preseason games. The Bills had such faith in the 23-year-old that they released veteran O.J. Howard, a surprise move to many as Howard had been expected to play a significant role in the offense this season.

Morris isn’t done there. Insider Jay Skurski of the Buffalo News wrote that Morris looks to be moving his way up the depth charts and could soon surpass the veteran ahead of him.

