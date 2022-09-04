Surprising Bills 23-Year-Old Could Pass Vet on Depth Chart: Insider

After securing a spot on the Buffalo Bills‘ 53-man roster, things keep looking up for Quintin Morris.
Morris spent his rookie season on the practice squad, but earned a spot on the roster this season thanks to a strong showing in training camp and through three preseason games. The Bills had such faith in the 23-year-old that they released veteran O.J. Howard, a surprise move to many as Howard had been expected to play a significant role in the offense this season.
Morris isn’t done there. Insider Jay Skurski of the Buffalo News wrote that Morris looks to be moving his way up the depth charts and could soon surpass the veteran ahead of him.
Good Outlook for Morris
In a mailbag published on September 3, Skurski responded to a fan asking whether Morris could jump ahead of fourth-year veteran Tommy Sweeney in the tight end depth chart.
“I could see it being game-plan dependent, at least early in the season,” Skurski wrote. “I do think we’ll see at least a modest uptick in two-tight end sets. If the focus is on the run game in a particular week, perhaps Sweeney is active because he’s stronger in that skill. If throwing the ball is a bigger part of the game plan, Morris might offer more in that regard.”
Skurski added that Sweeney may be on shaky ground with the Bills. He had just nine catches for 44 yards and a touchdown last season, and missed some key late-season games.
“Let’s not forget that Sweeney was regularly a healthy inactive at the end of last season, so it wouldn’t be a huge surprise if that continued at some point in the upcoming season,” he wrote.
Morris Shows Off Versatility
Though the Bills got a breakout season from tight end Dawson Knox last year, the roster was thin behind him. Sweeney was the only other true tight end on the roster behind Knox, though converted fullback Reggie Gilliam also lined up as tight end at times. As Katherine Fitzgerald of the Buffalo News noted in June, the Bills had just 100 snaps with 12 personnel (one running back and two tight ends) last season, the lowest in the NFL.
Just before the team’s final roster was announced, Morris told the team’s official website that he worked hard to improve his versatility this offseason so he could add something to the passing and running games.
“Just showing that I could be a complete tight end and not just go out there, knowing I have a receiver background and being able to run routes, but going out there and be able to take care of the physical piece of it,” Morris said. “Put two and two together to be a complete tight end.”
Morris could add even more versatility, which he showed in the preseason by lining up on all units of special teams. The Bills have shown that they highly value players who can contribute on special teams, which has helped wide receiver Jake Kumerow and running back Taiwan Jones earn roster spots despite rarely playing on offense.
