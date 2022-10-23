Ex-Bills RB Moving Into Bigger Role After Christian McCaffrey Trade

After a big preseason with the Buffalo Bills, Raheem Blackshear could be getting his big chance with the Carolina Panthers.
The undrafted rookie was a standout at training camp and through the preseason with the Bills, but was the victim of a crowded offense and failed to make the active roster. The Bills tried stashing Blackshear on the practice squad, but he was scooped up by the Panthers and now could be the beneficiary of the season’s biggest trade.
Panthers Create Opening in Backfield
After weeks of speculation, the Panthers traded All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey this week, sending him to the San Francisco 49ers for a package of draft picks. With the top rushing and receiving weapon now gone, the Panthers are expected to hand a bigger role to Blackshear.
As the team’s website noted, the trio of remaining running backs in Carolina hadn’t been given many opportunities with McCaffrey taking the majority of touches.
“D’Onta Foreman, Chuba Hubbard, and Raheem Blackshear are left for the Panthers to deploy at running back, but the trio hasn’t seen much action through the first six games of the season,” the team noted, adding, “Blackshear, a rookie who joined the Panthers from Buffalo last month, hasn’t gotten a carry yet, but he has shown athleticism as a kickoff returner and will likely see his snaps increase.”
Blackshear showed off his skills with the Bills this preseason, rushing for 116 yards and adding another 93 receiving yards with two touchdowns through three games. He also showed off some versatility on special teams, returning kicks and punts.
Bills Could Look to Boost Backfield
Many Bills fans lamented the team’s decision not to put Blackshear on the active roster, especially as rookie James Cook has gotten off to a slow start to his career and veteran Zack Moss has struggled. Moss was a healthy scratch in the team’s win over the Kansas City Chiefs while Cook has a total of 97 yards through six games.
Quarterback Josh Allen has been the team’s leading rusher through the first six games of the season, and Devin Singletary is the only running back with more than 100 total yards on the season. The Bills have just one rushing touchdown not scored by Allen — a 24-yard score by Cook in the fourth quarter of a blowout win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.
The Bills were reportedly in the mix to land McCaffrey, but were not willing to meet the high asking price of the Panthers.
“Hearing the #Bills offered a second-round draft pick for CMC, but weren’t prepared to budge further,” John Wawrow of The Associated Press tweeted.
Some insiders believe the Bills could still make a big move to improve their backfield. ESPN’s Bill Barnwell suggested the Bills target New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley, noting he could be a good complement to the team’s passing attack
“Barkley makes more sense for the Bills than McCaffrey,” Barnwell wrote. “As a more physical runner, he would do a better job of punishing teams who want to play light boxes and two-high alignments to avoid giving up big plays to quarterback Josh Allen. Barkley is a free agent after the season, which also plays in Buffalo’s favor, since it would likely recoup a compensatory pick for him if he leaves in free agency. The Bills would be renting Barkley for a second-rounder before landing what would likely be a fourth-round pick in 2024.”