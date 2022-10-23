Ex-Bills RB Moving Into Bigger Role After Christian McCaffrey Trade

After a big preseason with the Buffalo Bills, Raheem Blackshear could be getting his big chance with the Carolina Panthers.

The undrafted rookie was a standout at training camp and through the preseason with the Bills, but was the victim of a crowded offense and failed to make the active roster. The Bills tried stashing Blackshear on the practice squad, but he was scooped up by the Panthers and now could be the beneficiary of the season’s biggest trade.

Panthers Create Opening in Backfield

After weeks of speculation, the Panthers traded All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey this week, sending him to the San Francisco 49ers for a package of draft picks. With the top rushing and receiving weapon now gone, the Panthers are expected to hand a bigger role to Blackshear.

As the team’s website noted, the trio of remaining running backs in Carolina hadn’t been given many opportunities with McCaffrey taking the majority of touches.