Bills Could Land Former 1st-Round RB at Trade Deadline: Insider

The Buffalo Bills could look to boost their sagging running game by swinging for a former first-round running back at the upcoming trade deadline, one insider suggests

Though the Bills have assembled one of the league’s top offenses this season, they have not gotten much consistency out of their running backs. Quarterback Josh Allen is their leading rusher, and the Bills have just one rushing touchdown from their backs this season — a 24-yard score from rookie James Cook in a garbage-time fourth quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Athletic’s Joe Buscaglia believes the Bills could look a dramatic improvement by grabbing a standout back from the Las Vegas Raiders.

Bills Aim for Raiders Back

The Bills have already tried to land a game-changing running back this season, reportedly entering talks with the Carolina Panthers for All-Pro Christian McCaffrey. The Associated Press’s John Wawrow reported that the Bills started talks and were willing to make a significant offer, but weren’t willing to go as far as the San Francisco 49ers, who ultimately landed McCaffrey.

“Hearing the #Bills offered a second-round draft pick for CMC, but weren’t prepared to budge further,” Wawrow tweeted.

But The Athletic’s Joe Buscaglia believes the Bills could have another option — Raiders running back Josh Jacobs. He noted that Jacobs is in the final year of his rookie contract and has a skill set that would give the Bills a significant boost, making him an attractive trade candidate.

“His ferocious running style is something the Bills don’t have, and his 54-catch season in 2021 shows he can be more than just an early-down rusher,” Buscablia wrote.

Josh Jacobs this season (among RBs): 91.3 PFF Grade (1st)

37 rushes for a first down (1st)

36 missed tackles forced (3rd)

6 red-zone RUSH TDs (T-1st)

19 rushes of 10+ yards (2nd) pic.twitter.com/J1HsWcp3uS — PFF Fantasy Football (@PFF_Fantasy) October 24, 2022

The Bills last offseason put a priority on finding pass-catchers who can rack up more yards after the catch, and tried to make some upgrades to the backfield to bring it. They had initially struck a deal to land the versatile J.D. McKissick in free agency, but he changed his mind and returned to the Washington Commanders. The Bills drafted James Cook with an idea that he could be a receiving threat out of the backfield, but he has yet to make a major impact this season.

Sunday’s Game Could Be Critical to Trade Hopes

As Buscaglia noted, the Raiders might have ideas of holding onto Jacobs rather than trading him. He has proven to be one of the league’s top backs this season, rushing for 633 yards and six touchdowns through six games. Jacobs has also made an impact in the passing game, making 22 catches for 144 yards.

As Buscaglia noted, the outcome of this week’s game could be critical to the Raiders’ decision-making on Jacobs.

“He has been one of the best backs in the league this season, so why would the Raiders want to move him?” he wrote. “The franchise decided against giving Jacobs a fifth-year option, making him a free agent in March. A loss this weekend to the Saints would put the Raiders at 2-5, and at that point, it might be in their best interest to move Jacobs for a good, immediate draft pick return. It would be more appealing than hoping he stays healthy the rest of the way and if so, getting a delayed compensatory pick in 2024 — if they even qualify for one.”

The Top-10 highest-graded offensive players heading into Week 8 pic.twitter.com/DwWF5MBWxU — PFF (@PFF) October 26, 2022

Buscaglia noted that Jacobs would be a good fit for the salary cap in Buffalo, with the Bills owing roughly $1.25 million.