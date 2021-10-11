Bills Players React to Josh Allen’s Flying Leap Over Chiefs CB

Josh Allen’s flying leap over Kansas City Chiefs cornerback L’Jarius Sneed was so amazing, even his Buffalo Bills teammates had their jaws drop.

The Bills quarterback went airborne over Sneed on a fourth-quarter run that gave Buffalo a key first down and helped to seal the 38-20 victory on Sunday Night Football. The leap was reminiscent of another iconic play from Allen, and had his Bills teammates talking after the game.

The latest Bills news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Bills newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Bills!

Allen’s New Leap

The jaw-dropping play took place late in the fourth quarter, with the Bills holding onto a 31-20 lead and driving. Allen dropped back on a 3rd-and-4 play but quickly tucked the ball and took off toward the first-down marker, with Sneed quickly closing in. As Allen approached and Sneed went down to make the tackle, the Bills quarterback instead went above, leaping over the Chiefs cornerback and landing with enough balance to fall forward and get the first down.

The play had Bills fans talking on social media, and after the game many of Allen’s teammates shared their own amazement.

“I saw it in slow motion. That’s just Josh doing what Josh does,” said left tackle Dion Dawkins, via WIVB in Buffalo.

“I was like what is he about to do and he just hurdled and I’m like well that’s just Josh. As long as he just got up and came back to the huddle I’m all good.”

Bills head coach Sean McDermott, who has often voiced more caution for Allen when he takes off running out of the pocket, even gave his nod of approval for the play.

“I’ll take it, yeah I’ll take that first down, he can jump over me if he wants for that first down,” the Bills coach joked afterward, via WIVB.

Tight end Dawson Knox, who had the best game of his career with three catches for 117 yards and a touchdown, had a more succinct reaction to the play.

“SHEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEESH,” he tweeted.

The play reminded many of another iconic leap from Allen from his rookie year, when he jumped clear over the top of Minnesota Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr.

Allen Speaks Out

Allen opened up after the game, saying the leap was a spur-of-the-moment decision in his quest to get a key first down.

“You really never know until it happens, it’s just one of those split-second decision things that sometimes you’ve gotta get lucky for and being a bigger guy I understand that sometimes they’re gonna try to hit low and in that situation it worked out,” Allen said, via WIVB.

Allen added that given the situation, with the Bills holding onto a lead and trying to close out the game, the team needed a first down and he was willing to do whatever it took to make it happen. As for the win itself, Allen didn’t want to overstate the importance.

“I think this is going to be made a bigger deal than it is. We’re in Week 5,” Allen said, via ESPN. “Four wins doesn’t get you to the playoffs. We ended up with a win. That’s our goal each and every week, to come out and be resilient through lightning delays. I’m proud of how our team handled the situation.”

READ NEXT: Analyst Predicts Monstrous Year for Bills’ Josh Allen, Makes New Prediction