Bills Fans React to Josh Allen’s Vacation Body in Swim Trunks

Buffalo Bills fans still think Josh Allen looks great in shorts.

What started as a criticism of the Wyoming quarterback as an NFL prospect has turned into a rallying point for fans, and many shared their appreciation for Allen when he posed in a pair of tight swim trunks during his vacation this week. A picture that Allen’s girlfriend shared of their tropical getaway has gotten some viral attention from Bills fans, who offered plenty of feedback on Allen’s look.

Bills Fans Compliment Allen

After a heartbreaking end to the Bills season with a loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the divisional round, Allen and girlfriend Brittany Williams took a tropical getaway with a group of friends that include Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Christian Kirk. Williams has shared some pictures from the vacation, including one that showed her and Allen lounging on the deck of a boat, with Allen wearing a tight pair of swim trunks.

The picture captured some viral attention among Bills fans, who took note of Allen’s attire.

“God d*** does he look good in shorts,” one fan tweeted in reply to an image of the Bills quarterback.

The love for Allen in shorts goes back to one of the criticisms he faced when coming out of Wyoming and leading into the NFL draft, with some pundits claiming that he looked great wearing shorts to throw in the combine but didn’t fare so well in real games.

The picture elicited some other feedback, including many who commented on his fair complexion and warned Allen to stay out of the sun.

Allen Leans on Girlfriend for Support

For Allen, the vacation is a chance to spend some time away with one of his biggest supporters. Williams was by his side throughout the season, frequently posting pictures from games both home and away and praising all the hard work he put into the season. After the Bills season ended in heartbreak, Williams took to Instagram to share a picture showing the two posing together before a game against the Tennessee Titans and offering a message of support.

“So much to be proud of…,” Williams wrote. “It’s amazing watching you put your head down and work every day to be the best teammate, leader, and football player you can be. Through the ups & downs of this season, you remained calm and confident and it showed every time you stepped on the field.”

While he’s enjoying some time away from football, Allen has already turned an eye toward next season. In an interview with The Jim Rome Show during Super Bowl weekend, Allen imagined how great it would be to bring the Lombardi Trophy back to the fans in Buffalo.

“But given Bills Mafia’s history and the history of the Buffalo Bills, the things that that city has had to endure, the 17-year drought, we know about the stuff before that, I won’t even mention it,” Allen said when speaking about his personal aspirations of winning it all. “But to give them that Super Bowl, I have vivid dreams of the parade and what it would be like. So, it’s something I want to happen so badly that I won’t stop until we do it. So, we’re working on it.”

