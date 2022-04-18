Bills WR Heads to California to Appear on ‘America’s Got Talent’

Isaiah McKenzie isn’t satisfied with just being the most talented receiver on the Buffalo Bills.

The versatile kick returner/receiver/jet sweep specialist announced on Sunday that he is headed to California to put in his bid to become the most talented performer in all of the United States. McKenzie said he will be appearing on the popular reality television competition “America’s Got Talent,” though has remained quiet on details of his appearance or what talent he will be showcasing in Hollywood.

The latest Bills news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Bills newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Bills!

McKenzie Heads to Cali

The Bills wide receiver took to Twitter on Sunday to share that he was flying out to California for the first time in his life, sharing an image that showed him superimposed over an “American’s Got Talent” backdrop.

BRINGING HOME THE GOLD! 🥳🥇 pic.twitter.com/TM3NiSj0nC — Isaiah McKenzie (@_IsaiahMcKenzie) April 17, 2022

McKenzie had already given some information about his appearance, taking to Instagram earlier in April to share the official invitiation from the show to appear.

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie shares that he will be participating in America’s Got Talent this season 👀 #BillsMafia via @_IsaiahMcKenzie’s IG pic.twitter.com/Pj9vuLQxpZ — John Sparaco™ (@JohnSparaco) April 9, 2022

It’s not clear what talent McKenzie will be showcasing at his appearance, but his dancing abilities have already caught the attention of Bills fans in the past. After he posted a video in February showing off his ballroom dancing skills, some fans launched a campaign to have him cast on another reality television competition, “Dancing With the Stars.”

Let’s get this trending #BillsMafia @_IsaiahMcKenzie asked me to post it so we can get him on @DancingABC next season!! Maybe he will stay in Buffalo if it happens 👀 pic.twitter.com/g4rIK5JORi — joshfed.eth (@federisimo) February 5, 2022

Busy Summer for McKenzie

The appearance on “America’s Got Talent” could make it a very busy summer for the Bills wide receiver. The show’s season begins on May 31, the same date as one of the team’s offseason workouts and just before mandatory minicamp begins in June. Should McKenzie advance to the live show and somehow make it to the finals, it could compete with the start of the season for the Bills, as last year’s finale aired on September 15.

McKenzie could be taking on a bigger role with the Bills in the upcoming season after the release of incumbent slot receiver Cole Beasley in March. McKenzie had filled in as the slot starter when Beasley was out with injuries and COVID-19 late in the season, turning in the best game of his career in a key win over the New England Patriots. He made 11 catches for 125 yards and a touchdown, and said afterward that he was in the zone.

“To be honest, when I’m making those catches, I really have no idea what down it is, what the situation is,” McKenzie told NBC Sports’ Peter King. “I’m in the zone, in the moment. All I knew is I had to take advantage of my chance.”

McKenzie will also likely compete for the kick returning positions he held for much of last season. The was the team’s primary punt and kick returner until a series of miscues and windy games led coach Sean McDermott to bench McKenzie in favor of the more surehanded but less explosive Micah Hyde. McKenzie earned the job back later in the season, and next year is expected to compete with speedy wide receiver Marquez Stevenson, who had missed a long stretch of last season on injured reserve but also split some returning duties with McKenzie when healthy.

READ NEXT: Former Bills QB Ryan Fitzpatrick Goes Shirtless at Frigid Playoff Win