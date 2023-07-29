Bills Part Ways With Cousin of NFL Legend Reggie Wayne

The Buffalo Bills made a change to their wide receiver room this week, signing a former second-round pick and parting ways with the cousin of NFL legend Reggie Wayne.

The Bills announced on July 28 that they had signed wide receiver Andy Isabella and released receiver Jalen Wayne, who is the younger cousin of the longtime Indianapolis Colts receiver. The Bills had signed the younger Wayne as an undrafted free agent after his standout campaign at South Alabama, though he likely faced an uphill battle to make the final roster in a crowded wide-receiver room.

Bills Release Receiver With Famous Connection

The Bills signed Isabella after losing running back and kick returner Nyheim Hines to a season-ending injury. The speedy Isabella had the second-best 40-yard dash time of his draft group in 2019, and has experience as a kick returner during his two seasons with the Arizona Cardinals.

We’ve signed WR Andy Isabella and released WR Jalen Wayne. #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/KUhXjbtneR — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) July 28, 2023

To make room for Isabella, the Bills released Wayne after close to three months with the team. Wayne had earned some buzz during his career at South Alabama, where he made 152 receptions for 1,979 yards with 14 touchdowns, but went undrafted and joined the Bills in free agency shortly afterward.

Wayne developed a close bond with his older cousin despite a more distant family connection. As the Colts team website noted, Jalen didn’t know that he was related to Reggie Wayne until he was watching Super Bowl XLI as a 7-year-old and saw Peyton Manning throw a touchdown to his older cousin.

The two connected once Jalen Wayne started college, with Reggie serving as a mentor.