Bills Part Ways With Cousin of NFL Legend Reggie Wayne

The Buffalo Bills made a change to their wide receiver room this week, signing a former second-round pick and parting ways with the cousin of NFL legend Reggie Wayne.
The Bills announced on July 28 that they had signed wide receiver Andy Isabella and released receiver Jalen Wayne, who is the younger cousin of the longtime Indianapolis Colts receiver. The Bills had signed the younger Wayne as an undrafted free agent after his standout campaign at South Alabama, though he likely faced an uphill battle to make the final roster in a crowded wide-receiver room.
Bills Release Receiver With Famous Connection
The Bills signed Isabella after losing running back and kick returner Nyheim Hines to a season-ending injury. The speedy Isabella had the second-best 40-yard dash time of his draft group in 2019, and has experience as a kick returner during his two seasons with the Arizona Cardinals.
To make room for Isabella, the Bills released Wayne after close to three months with the team. Wayne had earned some buzz during his career at South Alabama, where he made 152 receptions for 1,979 yards with 14 touchdowns, but went undrafted and joined the Bills in free agency shortly afterward.
Wayne developed a close bond with his older cousin despite a more distant family connection. As the Colts team website noted, Jalen didn’t know that he was related to Reggie Wayne until he was watching Super Bowl XLI as a 7-year-old and saw Peyton Manning throw a touchdown to his older cousin.
The two connected once Jalen Wayne started college, with Reggie serving as a mentor.
“He was just preparing me for everything that was going to happen, everything that was going to come my way and just make sure I was prepared for it,” said Jalen Wayne, who said he called Reggie his “uncle.”
“Just be confident and be myself. He told me to have fun with this process and enjoy everything. And when it’s time to be a ball player, be a ball player.”
Jalen Wayne said he aspires to have an NFL career like his cousin.
“He’s a guy I can look up to and chase as far as record books and stats and all that, so it’s good to have him in my corner,” Jalen Wayne said. “I told him that my main goal is chasing him when I get in the NFL. That’s a good standard to live by.”
Bills See Changes at Wide Receiver
The Bills enter training camp with a different wide receiving corps than last year. They parted ways with veteran Isaiah McKenzie earlier this offseason and chose not to bring back a number of veteran free agents, including Cole Beasley and John Brown.
The Bills also added some competition, signing speed Deonte Harty and adding former Miami Dolphins receiver Trent Sherfield. They also moved up in the first round to select tight end Dalton Kincaid, who is expected to play out of the slot on offense.
With the Bills losing their incumbent kick returner in Hines, Isabella and Harty could also compete to serve as return specialists.