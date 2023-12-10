Bills Cut Veteran LB After Several Stints in Buffalo

The Buffalo Bills parted ways with veteran linebacker A.J. Klein this week, paving way for tight end Dawson Knox to return to the roster.

The team announced on December 9 that Knox returned from injured reserve after suffering a fractured wrist, with Klein being released in the corresponding roster move. Klein had been through several stints with the Bills, moving from the practice squad to the active roster back in October after an injury to linebacker Matt Milano.

We’ve activated TE Dawson Knox from Injured Reserve and released LB A.J. Klein.@Ticketmaster | #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/i82YRBuvPp — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) December 9, 2023

While Klein could still return to the practice squad, he has hinted before the season that retirement could be on the horizon.

A.J. Klein Returned to Bills Last Season

The 32-year-old Klein played for the Bills from 2020 to 2021, then returned to the team midway through the 2022 season after spending time with the Baltimore Ravens and Chicago Bears.

Klein played a big role in the team’s Thanksgiving Day win over the Detroit Lions last season, making nine total tackles including one tackle for a loss while playing 71% of defensive snaps. Klein dressed for two games this season, but had no stats in either appearance.

Klein hinted prior to the start of this season that it could be his final year in the NFL, and he wanted to spend it in Buffalo.

“This is the one place I knew I could come to and win the Super Bowl and be around quality people and quality teammates,” Klein told The Buffalo News. “If this is the end of my journey as far as football goes, I want it to be here in Buffalo.”

Dawson Knox Back After Undergoing Surgery

The Bills had activated the 21-day practice window for Knox on December 6 and have activated him for what looks to be a pivotal game against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 10.

Knox initially suffered his injury in a Week 5 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, but suited up the following week against the New York Giants and again againt the New England Patriots in Week 7. The tight end said he realized after the loss to the Patriots that the injury was holding him back.

“It was really bothering me [that game], unfortunately felt pretty limited,” he said, via ESPN.

Knox said after undergoing surgery on his wrist and spending four weeks five weeks rehabbing, he now feels better than before.

“I feel fresh,” Knox said. ” … I think this is the most fresh I’ve ever felt in Week 13 or 14 of a season before. I got some great time to get the legs back ready. The wrist feels great.”

Knox had endured a shaky season, making just 15 receptions for 102 yards and one touchdown through seven games this season. The Bills have gotten some big contributions from rookie tight end Dalton Kincaid, who has made 31 catches for 281 yards with two touchdowns since Knox went on injured reserve.

“It’s been so exciting just seeing him take his game to the next level, seeing him gain some confidence,” Knox said, via the team’s official website. “I know that feeling as a rookie coming in, your head spinning, you’re just trying to line up in the right spot but we’ve been lining him up everywhere and he’s been catching everything he’s been thrown.”