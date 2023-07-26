Bills Part Ways With Ex-Packers TE 1 Day Before Training Camp

The Buffalo Bills made some last-minute changes to their tight end room before starting training camp, parting ways with one former Green Bay Packers tight end and picking up another.

The Bills announced on July 25 that they released tight end Nick Guggemos, a former Division III player who spent time with the Packers practice squad last season. The Bills also signed tight end Jace Sternberger, a 2019 draft pick from the Packers who is coming off a standout season in the USFL.

Bills Release Player With Unusual Path to the NFL

The Bills signed Guggemos in June, one day after tight end Zach Davidson was placed on injured reserve. The 27-year-old Guggemos had an unconventional path to the NFL, as he was a wide receiver at Division III football powerhouse St. Thomas (Minnesota) but had just one reception for 8 yards during his entire collegiate career.

As Bill Huber of SI.com’s Packer Central noted, Guggemos made his way onto the NFL radar after his college career came to an end.

“His college career ended in 2018. While putting his engineering degree to work, he trained in hopes of getting a shot in 2020,” Huber wrote. “Instead, COVID struck and shut the door on any opportunities. He continued to train at an ETS Performance opened by Vikings receiver Adam Thielen.”

Guggemos participated in the University of Minnesota’s pro day in 2021 and turned heads with his performances, running a 4.49-second time in the 40-yard dash and turning in one of the best broad jumps of all time for a tight end.

Bills Add USFL Record-Setter

Sternberger joins the Bills after a strong season with the USFL’s Birmingham Stallions, where he set a league record with seven touchdown receptions and helped lead his team to a league title. Sternberger was named to the 2023 All-USFL team.

As the team noted, the 6-foot-4, 250-pound tight end was drafted by the Packers in 2019. He appeared in 12 games in the 2020 season, making 12 catches for 114 yards and one touchdown.

In an interview with David Nuno at TexAgs, Sternberger said he was glad to have the opportunity to play football again after falling out of the NFL.

“I remember all the things people said during the 18 months I wasn’t playing. I always appreciate the love and support, but some of the people reaching out now weren’t there in those months,” Sternberger said. “Those months were rough times for me. It has never been a talent issue for me. It is all about the scheme and fit.”

Sternberger will now get the chance to compete for a place in a crowded tight-end room. The Bills traded up in the first round to select Utah tight end Dalton Kincaid, who is expected to see time in the slot and play in two-tight-end sets alongside Dawson Knox.

The Bills made some other changes just ahead of the start of training camp on Wednesday. After running back and return specialist Nyheim Hines suffered a torn ACL in a jet ski accident, the Bills signed former Tennessee Titans and Chicago Bears running back Darrynton Evans.