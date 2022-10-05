Bills Part Ways With Veteran WR in Surprising Move

The Buffalo Bills are in need of help at wide receiver, and one of the top candidates from the practice squad is no longer an option to provide it.

After a series of injuries to their wide receiving corps, many expected the Bills to call on veteran practice squad member Tavon Austin to fill in. But WGR 550’s Sal Capaccio reported that the Bills released Austin on October 5 after an apparent disagreement about his role on the team.

“According to league sources, the Bills and WR Tavon Austin have mutually agreed to part ways,” Capaccio reported. “Austin was not happy about his lack of opportunity to get on the field.”

Though Austin was one of the most high-profile additions to the receiving corps in the offseason, he struggled in training camp, working mostly with the third-team offense. The veteran receiver also ran into a bit of trouble during training camp, getting into a fight with safety Siran Neal at practice on August 1.

Austin Played Important Role on Practice Squad

The departure comes just a week after Austin played an important role in the team’s preparation to take on the Baltimore Ravens. The Bills tapped Austin to play the role of quarterback Lamar Jackson on the scout team, earning some praise from head coach Sean McDermott.

“It’s fun,” McDermott said, via Syracuse.com’s Matt Parrino. “It brings some energy to the team and fun to see a guy go out there and embrace the role. He put himself into the role, which is cool to watch.”

McDermott also made a point to praise Austin’s willingness to do what it takes to help the team.

“I appreciate him,” McDermott said. “Because he could easily be, ‘Hey I’m a receiver. I don’t do that. It’s not what I do.’ I think the guys had some fun with it, and I think he did also.”

But Austin may not have been happy with his lack of chances to be elevated to the active roster. The Bills suffered a series of injuries, losing special teams ace Jake Kumerow to an ankle injury and placing slot receiver Jamison Crowder on injured reserve. Deep threat Gabe Davis has also been hampered by an injured ankle, and the speedy Isaiah McKenzie went into concussion protocol after leaving Sunday’s win over the Ravens.

Bills Bring in More Help

Austin would have been a candidate to fill in for McKenzie and Crowder, who had been serving as the team’s primary kick and punt returners. Austin had served as a kick returner in previous stops with the Jacksonville Jaguars and Dallas Cowboys.

After releasing Austin, the Bills brought in some help by signing undrafted rookie receiver Jaquarii Roberson to their practice squad. Robinson originally signed with the Dallas Cowboys after the NFL Draft, and later joined the Pittsburgh Steelers before being released on October 4.

The Bills could have some more immediate options for help when they take on the Steelers on Sunday. Former 2020 draft pick Isaiah Hodgins could be elevated from the practice squad, giving him a chance at the active roster after two seasons marked by injuries. Hodgins was a top performer for the Bills during the preseason, making 16 total catches for 124 yards through three games.