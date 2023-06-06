Bills Part Ways With Standout Rookie RB One Month After Signing Him

The Buffalo Bills are still a week away from the start of the mandatory stretch of their offseason workouts, but the team is already trimming their running back room.

The Bills announced on June 6 that they officially signed former Los Angeles Rams edge rusher Leonard Floyd, and in a corresponding move parted ways with undrafted rookie running back Isaiah Bowser.

Bowser had signed with the Bills last month, having generated some buzz after a strong performance at his school’s pro day.

Isaiah Bowser Impressed at Rookie Minicamp

The former University of Central Florida running back went undrafted, but earned an invite to Buffalo’s rookie minicamp and impressed enough to earn a contract. Bowser took to Instagram on May 14 to share that he had signed a contract with the Bills.

Bowser had a strong season at UCF in 2022, rushing for 799 yards and catching 14 passes for 185 yards. He generated even more buzz after the season ended. As Daytona Beach News-Journal reporter Chris Boyle tweeted, Bowser had one of the best performances of his draft class when it came to the bench press.

“Strong testing day for #UCF running back Isaiah Bowser to this point,” Boyle wrote. “He completed 25 reps on the bench press, hit a 35.5′ vertical jump and ran a 40 time of 4.58, per the school.”

Bowser’s 25 reps on the bench press would have tied him for the lead among all running backs at the NFL Combine. Illinois running back Chase Brown also had 25 reps, but no other running back had more than 21.

The rookie likely would have faced a challenge in making the final roster in Buffalo, as the Bills signed veterans Damien Harris and Latavius Murray.

More Running Backs for the Bills?

Though the Bills trimmed their running back room after Floyd’s addition, there has been some speculation that general manager Brandon Beane could still make another major addition. The Bills have been named as a top candidate to land Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook, and there may be mutual interest.

A June 1 report from Outkick’s Armando Salguero claimed that Cook was interested in either the Bills or Miami Dolphins should he be released by the Vikings.

“Cook is from Miami,” Salguero wrote. “[He] has made it known through sources he’d like to play either for the Dolphins or with his brother James Cook on the Bills. And the Vikings have let it known Cook probably isn’t in their future.”

The Bills could need to find significant cap space to sign Cook, but he would represent a significant addition to their offense. He rushed for 1,173 yards with eight touchdowns last season, adding 39 receptions for 295 yards and two receiving touchdowns.

Whether or not they add Cook, the Bills will have a different look to their running game next season. Last year’s leading rusher, Devin Singletary, left in free agency to join the Houston Texans. James Cook, Dalvin’s younger brother, is expected to take on a more significant role after a turbulent rookie season.

The Bills currently have a full roster at 90, so will need to release players if they make any more signings.