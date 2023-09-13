Bills Team Reporter Gets Candid on Stefon Diggs in Viral ‘Hot Mic’ Moment

A Buffalo Bills reporter was caught on a hot mic sharing some very candid thoughts while joking about wide receiver Stefon Diggs, and video of the flap has gotten some viral attention on social media.

The Bills held press availability on September 13, where quarterback Josh Allen and others spoke to reporters about the Monday Night Football loss to the New York Jets and preparation for Sunday’s home opener against the Las Vegas Raiders. But one of the most talked-about moments took place before the press conference began, with Bills team reporter Maddy Glab being recorded while sharing a very candid assessment of the Pro Bowl receiver’s demeanor.

‘No Control Over Stefon Diggs’

Glab is a member of the team’s official website, often interviewing players for videos shared on the website and social media. Video of her remarks on Diggs made its way to X, formerly known as Twitter, where the account JPAFootball shared the clip with the account’s nearly 180,000 followers.

“There’s no control over Stefon Diggs,” Glab could be heard saying with a laugh. “Dudes gonna do what he wants to do. He’ll look in my face and say eff you. That’s how he treats everybody.”

According to the counter on the post, the video had been viewed more than 250,000 times within an hour of being posted.

Yikes: A #Bills reporter was talking trash about Stefon Diggs but didn’t realize the mics were still on and caught everything.. “There’s no control over Stefon Diggs. Dudes gonna do what he wants to do. He’ll look in my face and say F you…that’s how he treats everybody.” pic.twitter.com/tel1IYjH4j — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) September 13, 2023

As many commenters noted, the reporter appeared to be joking in her comments on Diggs, and another person could be heard laughing along with her.

Others aggred with the reporter’s assessment.

“It’s not like the reporter is wrong..” one person wrote in response to the post.

“Not really trash talking, just talking about her personal experience of being disrespected… trying to slam someone who shares their experience is a clown move,” another person wrote.

This is not the first time a Bills reporter has gotten some viral attention for controversial remarks. In December 2022, longtime columnist Jerry Sullivan made remarks criticizing female fans during an appearance on a podcast. As the Buffalo News reported, Sullivan was fired by two papers he wrote for — the Niagara Gazette and the Lockport Union Sun & Journal — amid the backlash from fans.

Reporter Apologizes to Stefon Diggs

Glab took to X to issue an apology for her remarks, writing that she meant nothing personally toward Diggs and that she has enjoyed working with him.

I want to apologize for what I said today. pic.twitter.com/zLKBlGlunD — Maddy Glab (@MadGlab) September 13, 2023

“I want to take ownership for what I said today,” Glab wrote. “I am sorry for what I said and meant no ill will. I respect the hell out of Stefon Diggs, and he has been one of my favorite players to cover.”

Glab also reiterated that she was joking with another reporter while making the remarks.

“For context, media was waiting for players to come out for press conferences when a reporter joking told me to go get Stefon Diggs,” she wrote. “I said I don’t have control over him – Stef marches to the beat of his own drum and I love that about him. He has a playful relationship with our video department, so that’s why I said he probably wouldn’t say yes to me grabbing him for an interview. I should not have said what I said, and I apologize for that. Stef is not in the wrong, I am.”

Glab received an overwhelmingly supportive response to her post, with fans showing appreciation for her coverage of players and saying any controversy stirred up by her remarks was overblown.