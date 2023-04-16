Bills Bringing Back Veteran LB, Special Team Ace: Insider

The Buffalo Bills are set for another reunion with a former player.

After having re-signed a number of key players this offseason, the Bills are planning to bring back veteran linebacker and special teams ace A.J. Klein, reporter Sal Capaccio of WGR 550 noted on Twitter. Klein played for the Bills from 2020-21 and returned midway through last season after having spent time with the Chicago Bears and Baltimore Ravens.

Klein’s return adds depth to a key position for the Bills, an area where some experts believe they will use a top draft pick later this month.

A.J. Klein Coming Back to Buffalo

After spending the 2020 and 2021 seasons in Buffalo, Klein was released last offseason in what was seen as a cost-cutting move. He started the 2022 season on the New York Giants practice squad before being signed by the Baltimore Ravens in October. He was later traded to the Chicago Bears, but waived just two weeks later.

Bills general manager Brandon Beane told the Buffalo News that he kept an eye on Klein during the season, and picked him up on waivers to provide depth.

“Tremaine [Edmunds] has missed practice a couple days here with the groin, so (Klein is) a good insurance piece,” Beane said. “You know, he’s stepped in for us before. So another guy, another piece. We’ll see what happens from that standpoint. I don’t know that he’ll play this week, but get him back in the mix and see if he can help us out from a depth standpoint.”

We’ve claimed LB A.J. Klein off waivers and placed WR Jake Kumerow on Injured Reserve.#GoBills | #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/DBUctdiCjw — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) November 17, 2022

Klein appeared in six games for the Bills last season, making 11 tackles. In his two previous stints with the team, he played an important role on both special teams coverage units and as a backup at linebacker.

While the Bills lost Edmunds in free agency, they have also brought back a number of key players in free agency, with a heavy focus on the defensive end. The team re-signed defensive tackle Jordan Phillips and defensive end Shaq Lawson, along with Klein’s fellow linebacker/special teams stalwart, Tyler Matakevich.

The most significant move was likely the return of All-Pro safety Jordan Poyer, who appeared ready for a departure from Buffalo after the two sides failed to reach a deal on a contract extension during the season. Poyer made a number of comments suggesting he was ready to leave, but ultimately returned to the team on a two-year deal.

Bills Expected to Add Another Linebacker

While Klein will likely compete for a reserve role with the Bills, some insiders expect the team to bring in another candidate to start in place of Edmunds.

Many analysts have predicted the Bills will use their No. 27 overall draft pick on a linebacker, including CBS Sports writer Ryan Wilson who mocked Arkansas linebacker Drew Sanders.

“Sanders is a former five-star who transferred from Alabama after the 2021 season and all he did was show out for the Razorbacks,” Wilson wrote. “He was an edge rusher for the Crimson Tide but he lined up all over the defense for Arkansas and he’s been a one-man wrecking crew when he’s on the field.”