Bills Respond To Chiefs’ Twitter Post Recalling Late Hit on Josh Allen

The Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs had quite a heated ending to last season’s AFC Championship game, and some of the tensions are starting to return now months later.

With days to go until the teams meet on Sunday Night Football for a game that could decide home-field advantage in this season’s playoffs, the Bills and Chiefs are getting into a bit of a spat on social media. The Chiefs recalled the controversial hit on Allen that set off a ruckus between the teams and a slew of penalties at the conclusion of last year’s AFC title game, prompting some members of the Bills to respond.

Chiefs Invoke Controversial Moment

In the days leading up to the game, the Chiefs took to Twitter to post some images from January’s win over the Bills that sent them to a second straight Super Bowl.

“You all remember what happened the last time we played the Bills,” the post read, showing an image of tight end Travis Kelce celebrating a first down and another of Allen flipping the football at the helmet of Chiefs defensive end Alex Okafor late in the fourth quarter of the game.

The football flip earned Allen a personal foul and later a $15,000 fine from the NFL, but Bills fans recall that it came after Allen was thrown to the ground long after the whistle had blown — which didn’t earn the Chiefs a penalty. The incident grew even more heated from there, with Okafor standing over Allen to celebrate and Bills linemen Jon Feliciano and Dion Dawkins rushing in to protect their quarterback, knocking Okafor to the ground. Allen ultimately apologized for the play, saying he was disappointed with the way he responded.

“The way it ended doesn’t sit right with me with how chippy and ticky tack it got. I’m disappointed in myself,” Allen said, via Matt Parrino of Syracuse.com. “I let my emotions get to me there. That’s not how you’re supposed to play football.”

This week’s Twitter post caught the attention of two members of the Bills who were on the field for the title game loss to the Chiefs, with safety Jordan Poyer and wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie both clicking the like button.