Bills Respond To Chiefs’ Twitter Post Recalling Late Hit on Josh Allen

The Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs had quite a heated ending to last season’s AFC Championship game, and some of the tensions are starting to return now months later.
With days to go until the teams meet on Sunday Night Football for a game that could decide home-field advantage in this season’s playoffs, the Bills and Chiefs are getting into a bit of a spat on social media. The Chiefs recalled the controversial hit on Allen that set off a ruckus between the teams and a slew of penalties at the conclusion of last year’s AFC title game, prompting some members of the Bills to respond.
Chiefs Invoke Controversial Moment
In the days leading up to the game, the Chiefs took to Twitter to post some images from January’s win over the Bills that sent them to a second straight Super Bowl.
“You all remember what happened the last time we played the Bills,” the post read, showing an image of tight end Travis Kelce celebrating a first down and another of Allen flipping the football at the helmet of Chiefs defensive end Alex Okafor late in the fourth quarter of the game.
The football flip earned Allen a personal foul and later a $15,000 fine from the NFL, but Bills fans recall that it came after Allen was thrown to the ground long after the whistle had blown — which didn’t earn the Chiefs a penalty. The incident grew even more heated from there, with Okafor standing over Allen to celebrate and Bills linemen Jon Feliciano and Dion Dawkins rushing in to protect their quarterback, knocking Okafor to the ground. Allen ultimately apologized for the play, saying he was disappointed with the way he responded.
“The way it ended doesn’t sit right with me with how chippy and ticky tack it got. I’m disappointed in myself,” Allen said, via Matt Parrino of Syracuse.com. “I let my emotions get to me there. That’s not how you’re supposed to play football.”
This week’s Twitter post caught the attention of two members of the Bills who were on the field for the title game loss to the Chiefs, with safety Jordan Poyer and wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie both clicking the like button.
Bills Keeping Things Cool
Though the last meeting between the teams ended in a rather heated fashion, the Bills have publicly downplayed any animosity heading into Sunday’s matchup. Allen has been particularly even-keeled, echoing the same language he has used all season to emphasize how the team is taking things one week at a time.
“That’s all it is, it’s Week Five,” Allen said. “I would assume that they’re thinking the same thing. Everybody wants to make this big deal about the AFC Championship rematch, and I get that’s what it is. But it’s a new year and this team’s different than last year and their team’s different than last year. . . . Whether we win or lose, we’re not going to let this game define who we are. We’re going to have to keep learning and keep growing as the season goes on. But it is the biggest game because it’s the next one. All of our attention is focused on this one.”
