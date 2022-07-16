Controversial Former Bills OL, 4x Pro Bowler Retires at 39

Richie Incognito, a Pro Bowl offensive lineman who had some of his best years with the Buffalo Bills, is hanging up his cleats.

The 39-year-old guard announced his retirement this week after spending two seasons with the Las Vegas Raiders and then missing the majority of the last two years with an injury. Incognito gained a reputation for his tough play in the trenches and his troubles off the field, which led to a number of suspensions — though his two stints with the Bills went along mostly without incident.

Incognito Calls it Quits

Incognito announced his retirement through the Las Vegas team website on July 15, thanking the organization for bringing him in and saying he was proud to go out as a Raider.

“My last few seasons couldn’t have happened with a better group of men, guys that embraced me. I wanted to finish on my own terms,” Incognito wrote. “Not a lot of people get to do that in this league and that’s why I’m so proud to retire with the Raiders. I came back. I set my mission. I accomplished my goal.”