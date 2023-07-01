Ex-Bills Player Earns Major Honor in New Post-Football Career

R.K. Russell’s NFL career came to an end on a down note, as he suffered an injury with the Buffalo Bills during the 2018 preseason and failed to make the final roster.

But Russell took a new path after football, becoming an author and activist and now earning a major honor for his work. The defensive end became the first NFL player to publicly come out as bisexual, and used his stature to help marginalized young people find their voices. This month, Russell earned a spot on the Outsports Power 100, a list of the most influential LGBTQ athletes.

Former Bills Player Honored for His Advocacy

The list singled out a number of influential athletes and sports figures, including tennis great Billie Jean King. Russell was listed at No. 60, with the outlet noting that he used his stature as a trailblazer to tell his story.

“RK Russell, the first NFL player to publicly come out as bisexual, has been an advocate for LGBTQ inclusion for years,” the outlet noted. “This spring, he published a memoir about his life, in which he delves in detail about his grief, struggles as a closeted Black man, and ultimately, how he found joy.”

Russell’s entry on the list also highlighted his desire to help others in his situation, those who may feel alone and isolated.

“For marginalized people, and specifically young, Black queer people, I want them to feel not only that they’re not alone, but that they can do anything,” he said in an interview earlier this year.

Russell came into the NFL as a fifth-round draft pick of the Dallas Cowboys in 2015, spending one season there before joining the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the next two years. He signed with the Bills as a free agent just before training camp in 2018, but was released at final cuts after suffering a shoulder injury.

RK Russell Came Out in 2019

Russell came out as bisexual in 2019, telling ESPN’s Kevin Arnovitz that he wished in retrospect that he could have been more honest about himself during his career. Russell said he chose not tell coaches and teammates about his sexual orientation.

“Have I lied to teammates, coaches, trainers, front-office executives and fans about who I am? Not exactly,” he said. “But withholding information is a form of deceit. And I want the next part of my career — and life — steeped in trust and honesty. During the season you spend more time with your team than with your own family; truth and honesty are the cornerstones of a winning culture. My truth is that I’m a talented football player, a damn good writer, a loving son, an overbearing brother, a caring friend, a loyal lover, and a bisexual man.”

NFL Pride: Former Bills DE R.K. Russell No. 60 on Outsports Power 100 list https://t.co/V0BAngY8hd pic.twitter.com/v0WTuc6Ys5 — Buffalo Rumblings (@BuffRumblings) June 29, 2023

But Russell added that it was a professional decision of sorts, as he was afraid that it could hurt his chances of making a roster.

“During my first few seasons in the NFL, I rationalized my fear because it was easy to convince myself that hiding who I was made the most sense,” he said. “The competition is so stiff to stay in the league, that any small mark can lead a front office to choose another guy for your job… For me, not publicly acknowledging my sexuality became one of those sacrifices, just one of those hundreds of little interests or passions a pro athlete puts off until their playing days are long gone.”