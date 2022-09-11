Bills Roasted After Former TE Turns in Monster Game With New Team

The Buffalo Bills don’t often miss on evaluating players under the Brandon Beane regime, but a monster game from former tight end O.J. Howard in his debut with a new team has many fans questioning the decision to let him go.

Howard was a surprise release for the Bills on cutdown day, as many insiders believed that the former first-round tight end had a roster spot locked down. Howard instead signed with the Houston Texans, and his debut game may have the Bills second-guessing their decision.

Howard Has Career-Best Game for Texans

Howard came to the Bills as one of the biggest offseason additions, fetching a $3.5-million contract that included close to $3.2 million in guaranteed money. But it was not enough for Howard to stick on the roster, as the Bills cut him as they announced their final 52-man roster.

As NFL.com’s Kevin Patra noted, Howard looked like he could have been the second pass-catching tight end that the Bills had been lacking.