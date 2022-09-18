Ex-Bills WR Shares Love for Buffalo Ahead of MNF Return

Though he will be on the opposite side on Monday, Robert Woods always had great memories of playing with the Buffalo Bills.

Now a member of the Tennessee Titans, Woods is returning to see Buffalo fans for the first time since his departure in 2017. Woods came to Buffalo once as a member of the Los Angeles Rams, but it was before an empty stadium during the fan-less 2020 season.

Ahead of Monday’s game, Woods shared some love for Bills fans and the city he once called home.

Woods Returns to Buffalo

Woods came to the Bills as a second-round draft pick in 2013 and was one of the team’s most productive receivers during his four-season tenure there. He had a total of 2,451 yards and 12 touchdowns during that period, which came just at the end of the team’s 17-year playoff drought.

#Titans WR @robertwoods ready to return to Buffalo on Monday night to face the @BuffaloBills. pic.twitter.com/OIago3ZNiZ — Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) September 15, 2022

Woods joined the Rams in free agency, but said this week that he still has a soft spot for the Bills.

“It’s always fun to go there,” Woods said, via TennesseeTitans.com reporter Jim Wyatt. “It’s where I started my NFL career, I had a great four years there as a player and resident, and they welcomed me.”

Woods has shared some love for the Bills in the past as well. Before his visit in 2020, Woods said he came to love Buffalo even though it was a culture shock coming from Southern California where he was raised and played college ball for USC.

“I grew to love Buffalo,” he said, via USA Today’s Bills Wire. “I never really got a chance to experience really like another city, especially another weather climate like that. So going to Buffalo, being in the snow, seeing the football culture there, I loved it. Real true loyal fans, fun place to play. If you’re not wearing Bills gear in the city, they’re looking at you funny.”

Woods Looking for Bigger Role Against Bills

After playing a secondary role to Cooper Kupp in Los Angeles, Woods has the chance to become a No. 1 receiver this season for the Titans after the departure of A.J. Brown. He had a light load in the team’s Week 1 loss to the New York Giants, however, making one catch for 13 yards on just two targets.

Speaking to reporters this week, Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill said Woods could have a bigger role against the Bills as the team looks for a number of different receivers to step up.

“Every game is going to be a little different,” Tannehill told reporters at a press conference on September 15. “Sometimes Robert is going to get more targets and sometimes it is going to be Treylon [Burks]. Sometimes it is going to be [Austin Hooper], sometimes it is going to be Kyle [Philips].

What a clutch dime from Ryan Tannehill 😱 📺: #NYGvsTEN on FOX

📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/z4k2UMB2UG pic.twitter.com/JWP6ZoRDkv — NFL (@NFL) September 11, 2022

“It is going to vary week to week. But we have a lot of confidence in our guys and know we are able to spread the ball around and find whoever is open.”

While the game is a homecoming for Woods, it’s a chance at revenge for the Bills after losing to the Titans in a 34-31 shootout last season.