Ex-Bills WR, Rumored Free Agent Target, Picks Another AFC Team

The Buffalo Bills will not be getting a reunion with Robert Woods this offseason.

The free-agent wide receiver, who was named as a potential target for the Bills, has opted to sign a two-year deal with the Houston Texans that will be official once the NFL year begins. As ESPN’s DJ Bien-Aime reported, the 10-year veteran and former Bills draft pick landed a two-year, $15.25 million deal that includes $10 million in fully guaranteed money.

The signing was a disappointment to some Bills fans, who hoped Buffalo might try to bring Woods back for the upcoming season.

Robert Woods Joins Rebuilding Texans Team

Woods could have the chance to play a significant role with the Texans next season, ESPN’s report hinted. Houston’s top receiver, Brandin Cooks, asked for a trade at last season’s deadline and his future with the franchise remains uncertain. Cooks made 57 catches for 699 yards with three touchdowns last season for one of the league’s worst offenses.

Texans general manager Nick Caserio said at the NFL Combine that the team was evaluating Cooks, but didn’t give a definitive answer about his future.

“I’d say we’re kind of in the team-building process here,” Caserio said, via ESPN. “Every player, every individual situation we’ll look at it. Then, ultimately we’ll do what feels best for the team and the organization moving forward.”

Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans said the team would “love” to work with Cooks, but also could not give a solid answer about whether he would be on the field in 2023.

“I have spoken to Brandin, and that process will have to play itself out,” Ryans said. “We’ll do what’s best for our team.”

The uncertainty could present an opportunity for Woods, who made 53 catches for 527 yards with two touchdowns for the Tennessee Titans last season before being released in the offseason.

Robert Woods Seen as Potential Target for Bills

Some insiders saw Woods as an intriguing possibility for the Bills in free agency, especially after the team struggled to find reliable contributions behind Stefon Diggs. The Bills selected Woods in the second round of the 2013 NFL Draft, and he went on to make 203 catches for 2,451 yards with 12 touchdowns over four seasons in Buffalo.

Syracuse.com reporter Matt Parrino believes the asking price for Woods ended up being too high for Buffalo’s more limited budget, saying the Bills would have only been able to pay about half of what the Texans did.

“About $7 million per season for Robert Woods with the Texans, according to reports,” Parrino tweeted. “I was intrigued by Woods to the Bills at like 2-3 mill on 1 Yr deal. I’d have been out at that number. Think there are better, younger options.”

Others agree that the Bills will look to bring more youth to their receiving corps. Chris Trapasso of CBS Sports predicted that Ohio State receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba would fall to the Bills at the No. 27 draft pick.

“The Bills jump at the value pick here with Njigba, who almost assuredly would’ve gone higher had he played a full season in 2022 at Ohio State,” Trapasso wrote. “He’s not a freaky athlete but glides after the catch.”