Bills Announce Bad News for Greg Rousseau for Key AFC Showdown

The Buffalo Bills will be without defensive end Greg Rousseau when they take on the Jacksonville Jaguars in London.

Bills head coach Sean McDermott announced on Friday that Rousseau was ruled out for the team’s October 8 game against the Jaguars, The Associated Press reported. Rousseau had been nursing a foot injury that kept him out of practice this week, and the Bills will now be without one of their best pass rushers for a key AFC showdown.

Greg Rousseau’s Big Impact

Rousseau, a 2021 first-round draft pick, has been turning in the best season of his career to date. Rousseau has three sacks and nine total tackles with one forced fumble, earning a grade of 81.7 from Pro Football Focus.

Rousseau had two sacks on Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa in his team’s 48-20 win in Week 4, a game that brought the Bills into a tie atop the AFC East.

The Bills suffered another major injury in the win over the Dolphins, with All-Pro cornerback Tre’Davious White suffering a season-ending Achilles tear. After the game, McDermott said the team would be looking to veteran cornerback Dane Jackson to step up in White’s absence.

Coach McDermott has ruled Greg Rousseau out for Sunday’s game.#JAXvsBUF injury report: https://t.co/7LlKyBAo9M pic.twitter.com/6z3zwz1CPS — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) October 6, 2023

“Great example of controlling the things you can control, and taking all your concerns and putting them in another bucket and letting those go, but focusing on what you can control what’s right in front of you,” McDermott said, via Audacy.com. “I’m sure he’d probably tell you he was disappointed, and outside of a very few, just a couple minutes, I was around him and I could just tell. But that’s the competitor in him, where you’re down a little bit. He’s been nothing but exceptional in his mindset, as well, and is willing to contribute in any role to the team. He’s just done a phenomenal job and when he’s gotten out there, he’s been ready to go.”

Sunday’s game against the Jaguars could have key playoff implications, as both teams are favored to win their divisions.

Bills Could Get Big Return

As Rousseau heads to the sidelines, the Bills could get a big addition to their edge rushing unit with the potential return of Von Miller. He was cleared to return to practice this week after starting the year on the PUP list, and expressed optimism that he would be able to play against the Jaguars.