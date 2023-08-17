Bills Rumors: WR Andy Isabella ‘Climbing Depth Chart’ After Late Start

Andy Isabella was late in joining the Buffalo Bills this offseason, but has turned heads in training camp and could now be making a strong bid for a spot on the final 53-man roster.

The team announced on July 28 that they signed veteran wide receiver, one day after he traveled to Buffalo for a workout. Though he joined the team three days into training camp, Isabella has turned in some strong performances and is now earning buzz as a roster candidate with a chance to take over a prominent vacant role with the team.

Andy Isabella a Training Camp Standout

As Nick Sabato of the Niagara Gazette noted, Isabella turned in one of the most memorable plays from the team’s preseason win over the Indianapolis Colts on August 12, a 30-yard catch-and-run that showcased his speed. Isabella ended the game tied for team highs with three catches for 42 yards.

Sabato noted that Isabella earned time with the second-team offense in the game despite playing with the team for just two weeks, showcasing his fast rise up the depth chart.

“But during the last week, the 5-foot-9 Isabella appears to be climbing the depth chart, getting second-string action with three catches for 42 yards against the Colts during the first preseason game Saturday,” he wrote.

#Bills WR Andy Isabella has got some attention at camp, so #billsmafia who is #87? "one of the most impressive things with him is, clearly his work ethic" "every time I walk past him in the locker room he has his playbook open" Isabella's looking to make up for some lost time… pic.twitter.com/icnDE7yiEa — Jenna Cottrell (@JennaCottrell) August 16, 2023

Isabella told the Niagara Gazette that he was disappointed when he was released by the Ravens just before the start of training camp, but is making the most of his opportunity with the Bills.

“I’m worried about today,” Isabella said. “What happens tomorrow, it’s got its own problems. So I’m gonna come tomorrow and worry about that. So I come here today, take care of my business. When I’m out there, I dominate every rep and I go out there to win every rep and then when the next rep comes, that’s what I’m focused on.”

New Opportunity for Speedy Receiver

The Bills have a crowded wide receiver room, with Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis set in the No. 1 and 2 spots and free-agent acquisitions Trent Sherfield and Deonte Harty expected to play prominent roles. Second-year receiver Khalil Shakir will likely share time in the slot with rookie tight end Dalton Kincaid, leaving Isabella competing for what could be just one or two available spots.

Isabella’s versatility could help in his bid to make the final roster in Buffalo. He served as a return specialist during his time with the Cardinals, and returned three kickoffs and one punt in Buffalo’s preseason win over the Colts.

The Bills have an opening at kick returner after running back Nyheim Hines suffered a season-ending knee injury. Isabella could be a strong candidate, especially given his speed. As a draft prospect out of UMass in 2019, Isabella turned in the fastest 40-yard dash time among wide receivers in his class with a time of 4.31 seconds.

Isabella said he was willing to do whatever he needed to help the team.

“I think I bring a lot of value to the team all over the place,” Isabella told Niagara Gazette. “Wherever they want to put me, I’m gonna do it to my best ability and I know I can do it all. Each play, I’m locked in doing my best.”