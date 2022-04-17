Bills Rumors: Blockbuster Trade Proposal Lands Help for Josh Allen

The Super Bowl hopes for the Buffalo Bills could come down to one simple but very important objective — keeping Josh Allen safe.

Bills head coach Sean McDermott has made it clear that he wants the franchise quarterback to take fewer risks in the future and general manager Brandon Beane has brought some help through free agency, but there could be another big move in store to ensure Allen’s safety.

Bills Could Jump up the Draft Board

While the Bills may not have much of a chance to grab an immediate impact player with the No. 25 overall pick in the upcoming NFL Draft, there are rumors that the team is interested in moving up the draft board. Zig Fracassi of SiriusXM NFL Radio reported in late March that the Bills may be aggressive in trading up to a higher first-round pick.

“The buzzards tell me the #Bills may be aggressive in trying to move up in the #NFLDraft & may move a veteran or two in the process…next few weeks will be interesting!” he tweeted on March 31.

Syracuse.com’s Ryan Talbot explored several potential scenarios for the Bills, including one with a very familiar partner. The New York Giants hold the No. 5 and No. 7 picks, but could be willing to move one of them in exchange for more picks. As Talbot noted, the Bills are already familiar with new Giants general manager Joe Schoen, who just left the Bills to take a promotion with New York.

Schoen has made it clear that he’s willing to move back if the scenario is right.

“I would say where we are right now, as many at-bats as you can get, as many swings as you can get, I think that’s important where we are as a team,” Schoen told Giants.com. “I’m open to moving up, moving back, whatever it may be, as long as I can sleep good at night with the decision that I make.”

If the Bills move to No. 5, they could have the chance for an upgrade on the offensive line. NFL.com’s Adam Rank has the Giants taking N.C. State tackle Ickey Ekwonu, who is ranked No. 2 on Daniel Jeremiah’s draft prospects list. It would come at a high cost, with Talbot noting that the proposal would call for the Bills to give up their No. 25 pick along with a first-round pick in 2023, with more high- to mid-round picks to sweeten the deal.

McDermott Wants Allen to Play Safer

Whether the Bills pull off the trade or not, Allen’s safety could be a big priority for next season. The dropoff from the MVP-candidate Allen to backup Case Keenum is significant, and McDermott said he wants to see Allen taking fewer risks next season and reining in his hard-charging rushing style that often invites contact with defenders to gain extra yards.

“We’re always trying to evolve — on the field, off the field, schematically — and in this case with Josh’s running or the amount of times that we run him, we have to continue to evolve that way and making sure we’re doing right by him by doing right by our team,” McDermott said, via NFL.com. “So, we are going to keep a close eye on that. But the one thing we will never take from Josh is his competitive nature and spirit. So, he’s gonna do it when he’s gonna do it.”

“I don’t know if he likes to take it,” McDermott added. “I don’t want to say that. That’s a better question for him, but he doesn’t shy away from mixing it up from time to time.”

