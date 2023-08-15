Bills News: Veteran Lineman Unexpectedly Retiring at 31

The Buffalo Bills may have a new hole to fill at offensive line after the sudden retirement from one major offseason acquisition.

ESPN’s Alaina Getzenberg reported on August 15 that veteran lineman Brandon Shell did not report to practice and instead planned to retire.

“Bills OL Brandon Shell was not at practice today and intends to retire, I’m told,” Getzenberg wrote on Twitter. “Shell signed with the Bills in late May. He was a fifth-round pick in 2016 by the Jets and has played in 83 games, starting in 72, throughout his career.”

The Bills had signed Shell in May, giving an upgrade to their line depth with a player expected to challenge tackle Spencer Brown for the starting job. Now, the Bills could be forced to find more help with less than a month before the season starts.

Veteran Lineman Calls it Quits

Getzenberg did not report why Shell chose to retire. He appeared in the team’s 23-19 preseason win over the Indianapolis Colts on August 12, playing with the second-team offense.

Shell was seen as a veteran presence for the Bills. He appeared in 83 games over the course of his career since entering the league as a fifth-round pick of the New York Jets in 2016, making 71 starts. He spent four seasons with the Jets before moving to the Seattle Seahawks for two seasons, and spent the 2022 season with the Dolphins.

There were high hopes for Shell this season. New York Upstate’s Ryan Talbot noted at the time Shell signed that he could challenge for a starting position.

“Bills GM Brandon Beane has expressed a lot of confidence in Spencer Brown, but the team lacked actual competition for the right tackle following the draft,” he wrote.” Shell changes this as he’s proven to be a viable starter in his career. If Brown struggles on the field or with injuries, Buffalo could turn to Shell.”

#Bills tackle Brandon Shell not at practice, with team announcing 7th-year player intends to retire https://t.co/GzfUH7DIbw — JesusLife12 (@JesusLife12) August 15, 2023

Brown already had an injury scare this offseason when trainers had to lead him off the field after suffering an apparent back injury. Brown had to undergo surgery last offseason for his back, and sparked fears of a flare-up when he left the field at the team’s August 4 practice and appeared unable to bend over to pick up his helmet.

Brown was able to return the following day, taking part in the team’s Red and Blue” scrimmage at Highmark Stadium.

Brandon Shell Struggled in Training Camp

While Shell was projected to play an important role on the offensive line, his play raised some concern throughout training camp as he struggled against the team’s defensive line. Talbot reported in New York Upstate that Shell had difficulty in the team’s intrasquad scrimmage on August 4.

“The Bills may have a problem on their hands when it comes to tackle depth behind Dion Dawkins and Spencer Brown,” Talbot wrote. “David Quessenberry had a night to forget at Highmark Stadium being beaten cleanly by Epenesa twice for would be sacks. Brandon Shell, a free agent addition, was beaten late in practice by Boogie Basham, a defensive end fighting for a roster spot.”