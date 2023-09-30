Bills Rumors: Buffalo Named Contender to Trade for WR Davante Adams

The Buffalo Bills could have one more big move in them to add to their air attack and solidify their Super Bowl aspirations, one insider speculates.

The Bills have found a solid No. 2 receiver in Gabe Davis, but Bleacher Report’s Ryan Fowler believes they could still be interested in another home-run options next to All-Pro Stefon Diggs. Fowler named the Bills as one of seven teams that could be interested in a trade for Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams, who could become a casualty of the team’s expected rebuild and has shown some public animosity about the team’s 1-2 start.

Though there may be other, stronger contenders to trade for Adams, Fowler wrote that the Bills could be interested if the price is right.

Davante Adams Could Help Bills Get ‘Over the Hump’

Fowler speculated that Adams could be the missing piece that helps the Bills finally get into the Super Bowl. He noted that Adams would be a major upgrade over Davis at No. 2, giving the Bills an air attack that would be difficult for opposing defenses to stop.

“Pairing Adams with Stefon Diggs would keep opposing defensive coordinators up late into the night,” Fowler wrote.