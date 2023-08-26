Bills Rumors: Team Made Failed Effort to Upgrade Josh Allen’s Backup

The Buffalo Bills made a failed attempt to acquire a new backup to quarterback Josh Allen, with a report claiming they jumped into the chase to land former No. 3 overall pick Trey Lance.

The San Francisco 49ers shipped Lance to the Dallas Cowboys in exchange for a fourth-round draft pick in 2024, ESPN reported on August 25. Quarterback Brock Purdy seized the starting job in San Francisco and veteran Sam Darnold ended up ahead of Lance on the depth chart, leading the 49ers to trade him away.

The Bills were in the running for Lance as well, but fell short of the Cowboys’ offer and now could face an uncertain future with their backup quarterback position.

Bills Outbid by Cowboys

Reporter Cam Inman shared on Friday that the Bills were in the running for Lance but did not make an offer more enticing than the fourth-round pick the Cowboys sent.

“#49ers traded Lance to #Cowboys after they made better offer than #Bills, according to a team source,” Inman wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. “Lance was at Levi’s Stadium and took this news better than Wednesday’s, when he learned #2 job was lost to Sam Darnold. Lance met with Shanahan, John Lynch, Jed York after deal”

Trade: 49ers are sending their former No. 3 overall pick Trey Lance to the Dallas Cowboys for a mid-round, per sources. Lance now gets a fresh start in Dallas. pic.twitter.com/UxKNpljktv — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 25, 2023

ESPN’s Dianna Russini added that there were other teams in the mix, with the bidding starting at a late-round pick before the Cowboys upped the ante and finalized the trade.