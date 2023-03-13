Bills Rumors: Jordan Poyer Linked to Raiders in Free Agency

Jordan Poyer’s exit from the Buffalo Bills has been rumored for months, and it could soon be official.

The All-Pro safety is headed to free agency on Wednesday, and ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported on Twitter that there is mutual interest between Poyer and the Las Vegas Raiders. Poyer had publicly pushed for a contract extension from the Bills last season, and when it never materialized the veteran safety dropped hints that he was ready to move on.

Jordan Poyer Named Strong Fit for Raiders

There had already been some speculation that Poyer could land in Las Vegas after he hit the open market. Carter Landis of SI.com’s Raider Maven noted that the All-Pro could be a strong addition to the Raiders’ defense.

“He is a smart, rangy, ball-hawking safety who can be a defensive communicator, the sort of safety that Patrick Graham covets for his defensive scheme,” Landis wrote.

“Poyer is 31 years old, but is playing the best football of his career, so he will likely command a big contract. Fortunately for General Manager Dave Ziegler, the Raiders have the financial flexibility to offer him what he’s worth.”

A high price tag could also be prohibitive for the Bills, who were roughly $20 million over the salary cap in the days leading up to the start of free agency. While they have brought that number down with a series of contract restructures and extensions, and they have the ability to eliminate the remainder by reworking quarterback Josh Allen’s contract, Bills general manager Brandon Beane has warned that the team doesn’t have much space for big moves.

“We’re going to have to be creative,” Beane said in a season-ending press conference, via WGRZ. Beane added that the team would put a priority on the NFL Draft and in the free-agency bargain bin.

“We’re going to put as strong a team as we can out there,” Beane said. “It’ll be on me and our scouting staff to make the right moves.”

Bills Have Already Lost Another Top Defender

Even before the official start of free agency, the Bills have lost one of their top defenders. Linebacker Tremaine Edmunds agreed to a $72-million contract with the Chicago Bears that will become official with the opening of the new NFL year on Wednesday, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported.

#Bills are "expected to lose" Safety Jordan Poyer and LB Tremaine Edmunds in free-agency according to @AdamSchefter pic.twitter.com/I2KqgWavrH — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) March 8, 2023

While the Bills could still make a move to re-sign Poyer, the safety has hinted that he’s ready for a new destination. In a recent podcast, Poyer said he would like to find a new NFL home with a more favorable weather and tax situation.

“I would love to go to a state that doesn’t take half my money… It would be nice to see the sun, maybe, every week or so.” – Jordan Poyer on some things he’s looking for in his next team in Free Agency. Doesn’t rule out a return to Buffalo. pic.twitter.com/W5W79Wehnv — Air Raid | Buffalo (@TheBillsGuys) February 25, 2023

“I would love to go to a state that doesn’t take half my money,” Poyer said. “It would be nice to see the sun, maybe, every week or so.”

Poyer also hinted that he would be open to the idea of joining the rival Miami Dolphins.

“That’d be crazy to stay in the (AFC) East and come down to South Florida,” Poyer said. “I might have to put my best suit and tie on. I know Mike McDaniel is going to be there.”