Bills Rumors: Sean McDermott’s Top Assistant Could Jump to NFC Team

The Buffalo Bills had one of the league’s top offenses this season behind quarterback Josh Allen, and now the performance could earn their offensive coordinator a promotion.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on January 18 that Ken Dorsey had scored an interview with the Carolina Panthers for their head coaching job. Dorsey has some history with the franchise, serving as their quarterbacks coach for three years starting in the 2015 season, when Cam Newton led the team to the Super Bowl.

If Dorsey gets the job, it would mark the second straight season that the Bills lost their offensive coordinator to an NFC team.

Ken Dorsey Will Have Competition for Panthers Job

Dorsey helped lead the Bills to one of the top offenses last season, finishing fourth in total yards and second in the NFL with 28.4 points per game. Though Allen struggled through a mid-season slump and threw 14 total interceptions, he pushed through it to finish the year as one of the league’s top quarterbacks with 4,283 yards and 35 touchdowns.

Dorsey had already been pegged as a candidate for the Carolina job, though will have some tough competition for the position. The team has planned interviews with a number of other candidates, including New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton.

To Review: The official list for the #Panthers coaching search so far: Interviews conducted:

MON 1/9 Jim Caldwell Permission Requested:

Ken Dorsey (Buf)

Ben Johnson (Det)

Mike Kafka (NYG)

Shane Steichen (PHI) A league source confirms… — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) January 10, 2023

Payton, who stepped away from the Saints this season, remains under contract with New Orleans and likely would come at a high cost to the Panthers. Ross Jackson of the Locked On Saints podcast speculated that landing Payton would require a rare trade.