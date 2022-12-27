Bills Rumors: Micah Hyde’s Injury Comments Stir Speculation

The Buffalo Bills clinched their fourth straight playoff berth and third straight AFC East title with a 35-13 win over the Chicago Bears on December 24, and now there is hope that they could get a big boost come playoff time.

All-Pro safety Micah Hyde has been gone since September after suffering what at the time was considered a season-ending neck injury, but he raised speculation about a potential return this week. Speaking to Ryan O’Halloran of the Buffalo News, Hyde appeared to hint at the possibility that he might see the field at some point again this season, which could be a boost to Buffalo’s Super Bowl hopes.

Hyde Still Working Toward Return

O’Halloran said he spoke to Hyde this week about fellow All-Pro safety Jordan Poyer being named to his first Pro Bowl, but Hyde may have also revealed some key information about his own return. The Buffalo News reporter noted how Poyer had missed four games this season due to injuries, and Hyde said he is also working through his own injury.

“Everybody’s digging, including myself,” Hyde said. “We’re all trying to get healthy and take this team to the next level and ultimately a Super Bowl. That’s the mindset of this whole football team.”

Hyde added that he hoped to get back on the field this season, but said the decision was out of his hands.

“You know, it’s not up to me, it’s up to the (doctors),” Hyde said. “Obviously I would love to (play), but it’s out of my control. We’ll take these next couple weeks, try to continue to get better every day and hopefully when those two weeks are up, we can make something happen.”

Even with Hyde out of the lineup for the majority of the season, the Bills have still managed to put together one of the league’s best defenses. They are giving up just 17.5 points per game, second in the NFL to only the San Francisco 49ers.

'Coach' Micah Hyde continues his work off to the side of Bills practice.#BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/fK4wgUTh1H — Dan Fetes (@danfetes) December 21, 2022

Hyde has been seen going through individual workouts during team practices, but has not been able to rejoin his teammates on the field and remains on injured reserve. The Bills safety said he was optimistic overall about his return, but still would not put a date to exactly when he might be back.

“As long as I keep progressing and keep rehabbing and have no setbacks, we’ll be good,” Hyde said.

Bills Face Major Test

The Bills have overcome some adversity on defense this season, withstanding the injuries including a season-ending ACL tear for edge rusher Von Miller. They will face a major test in Week 17, facing quarterback Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals in a game that could decide who takes the first overall seed in the playoffs.

They could have a boost from a resurgent running game from the Bills, with the team racking up 254 total rushing yards in the win over the Bears. Poyer praised the running backs for their part in controlling possession in the win.