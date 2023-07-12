Bills Rumors: Buffalo Still Firmly in Chase for DeAndre Hopkins

The Buffalo Bills may not be one of the finalists vying to sign star receiver DeAndre Hopkins, but the door could still be open to a signing — if the price is right.

Though the Bills were once seen as a frontrunner to land Hopkins back when he was still on the trade block with the Arizona Cardinals, his release whittled down the competition to two teams. ESPN’s Dianna Russini reported on June 20 that the New England Patriots and Tennessee Titans were the final two, but a new report suggests the Bills are still ready to sign Hopkins if he values the chance to win a title more than getting the biggest possible payday.

Bills Seeking a ‘Ring Chaser’

NFL insider Jeff Darlington said in a July 10 appearance on the “Rich Eisen Show” that the Bills would still be open to signing Hopkins, but simply don’t have the funds to compete with the Patriots or Titans. The Bills were tight against the cap going into the offseason, and while they did free up space for free-agent signings through a series of contract restructures and releases, Hopkins likely remains out of reach financially.

Darlington said that Buffalo’s only remaining chance would be for Hopkins to lower his asking price in order to join a contending team.

“My understanding with the Bills is, yeah, they love DeAndre Hopkins, and he’d be a great addition, but they’re not gonna pay him,” Darlington said. “If he wants to ring chase, there’s a spot for him.”

Hopkins did appear to drop hints that he would be interested in playing alongside Josh Allen in Buffalo, but it may not be enough to overcome the financial hurdles. Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio reported in May that Hopkins expected to secure a “significant” contract on the open market.

But should Hopkins decide to chase a ring, the Bills could still have more competition. The NFL Network’s Albert Breer reported in May that the Bills and Kansas City Chiefs were the only teams to hold substantive talks with the Cardinals on a trade before Hopkins was ultimately released. Should Hopkins lower his asking price, the Bills may still need to make a stronger offer than their AFC rival.

Bills Revamped Wide Receiver Room

While the chances of signing Hopkins appear remote, the Bills did take some significant steps to upgrade their wide receiver room. After parting ways with Isaiah McKenzie, the Bills signed a potential speedster/return specialist replacement in Deonte Harty. They also signed former Miami Dolphins receiver Trent Sherfield.

One of the most important additions to their group of pass-catchers likely came in their tight end room, with the Bills trading up in the first round to land Utah’s Dalton Kincaid. Mark Gaughan of the Buffalo News predicted that Kincaid would play an important role in the slot and finally allow the Bills to play two-tight-end sets.