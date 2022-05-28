Bills Rumors: Team Could ‘Shoot Big,’ Target 3x Pro Bowl WR

The Buffalo Bills could “shoot big” with one more splashy free agency move, one insider speculates.

The Bills have already added a number of new weapons on offense, offsetting the departures of Cole Beasley and Emmanuel Sanders by signing O.J. Howard and Jamison Crowder and drafting receiver Khalil Shakir and multi-talented running back James Cook. But Jay Skurski of the Buffalo News suggests that the team could still have one more home run swing by going after the most talented receiver still left on the open market.

Bills Swing Big

In a column outlining 10 free-agent options for the Bills, Skurski went heavy on suggestions at wide receiver. He noted that the Bills don’t have an obvious replacement for the veteran Sanders, and speculated that Odell Beckham Jr. could be an option if the Bills decide to “shoot big.”

While Beckham will likely miss much of the regular season as he rehabs from a torn ACL suffered in the Super Bowl, Skurski believes he can be an important asset for the Bills in the back half of the season and the playoffs. Beckham was a major part of the Los Angeles Rams run to the Super Bowl, making 21 catches for 288 yards and two touchdowns in four postseason games, including 52 yards and a touchdown leaving the Super Bowl early with his injury.

While Skurski believes it’s not likely that the three-time Pro Bowler leaves Los Angeles, he wrote that it’s also not outside the realm of possibility for a team that’s already scored another big-name free agent.

“The Bills already lured Von Miller away from the Rams this offseason, and while it seems unlikely Beckham would leave Los Angeles, we said the same thing about Miller,” he wrote, adding, “Beckham’s not a depth signing by any means, but he would give the Bills more experience and another dynamic playmaker for quarterback Josh Allen.”

Big Moves Could Be Unlikely

While Bills general manager Brandon Beane has often been coy about the team’s plans, he has also made it clear that the big free-agency moves are done. Just before the NFL Draft, Beane outright said that the rest of the additions would be rookies.