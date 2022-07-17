Bills Rumors: Polarizing LB Could Get New Contract Before Season Ends

The Buffalo Bills handed a new long-term contract to Stefon Diggs this offseason, and one insider predicts that a polarizing linebacker could be the next to secure a new deal.

Tremaine Edmunds is headed into the final year of his contract after the Bills picked up his fifth-year option, but Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic believes that the Bills could lock him down before the season begins. Edmunds, who has become one of the team’s most polarizing players among fans for his uneven play, is one of a number of players who will need contract decisions from the Bills.

Edmunds’ Situation an ‘Unknown’

Buscaglia noted that there is no clear indication of what the Bills plan to do with Edmunds, who joined the team as a 19-year-old in 2018. Buffalo’s front office already gave a contract extension to linebacker Matt Milano, and Buscaglia noted that the Bills may not want two high-priced linebackers on the roster.

“The Bills view Edmunds as an integral defender in their scheme, someone who has grown exponentially in his role while still having the potential to improve,” he wrote. “But with Milano on the books at $13 million in 2023 and 2024, and with Edmunds possibly commanding close to $15 million per year, would the Bills feel comfortable committing so much cap space at linebacker?”

Buscaglia noted that Edmunds had some “regrettable” performances in his career, but is highly valued by the team and across the league. A recent ESPN poll of executives, players and coaches found him ranked as the No. 7 off-ball linebacker in the NFL.

ESPN polled executives, players and coaches and on the best off-ball linebackers in the NFL: 1) Darius Leonard

2) Micah Parsons

3) Fred Warner

4) Devin White

5) Roquan Smith

6) Demario Davis

7) Tremaine Edmunds

8) Bobby Wagner

9) Lavonte David

10) Jordyn Brooks pic.twitter.com/WYF2j9AFTB — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) July 8, 2022

Edmunds and Milano are also among the league leaders in tackles for a loss or no gain against the run since 2018, noted Pro Football Focus.

Most tackles for loss/no gain against the run since 2018 1️⃣ Zach Cunningham: 48

2️⃣ Bobby Wagner: 45

3️⃣ Roquan Smith: 40

4️⃣ Tremaine Edmunds: 39

4️⃣ Matt Milano: 39 pic.twitter.com/SKY2NGPStx — PFF BUF Bills (@PFF_Bills) April 27, 2022

If the Bills choose to let Edmunds walk in free agency, they would need to find an immediate replacement for him and soon have to find one for Milano as well, Buscaglia noted.

“With how well Beane has prepared for the future with roster decisions a year or two in advance, it makes sense for the Bills to invest in Edmunds,” he wrote, adding, “It would not be a surprise to see the Bills try to reach a long-term deal with Edmunds before the season ends.”

Other Tough Decisions

The Bills have other decisions to make beyond Edmunds. There will be a number of other key players headed to free agency after the coming season, including running back Devin Singletary and tight end Dawson Knox.

All-Pro safety Jordan Poyer, who would also become a free agent in 2023, has publicly advocated for a new contract from the Bills. Jay Skurski of the Buffalo News reported that there is no apparent progress toward a deal for Poyer, and Bills general manager Brandon Beane has made it clear that the team won’t have enough money to keep everyone.

“Yeah, I mean, it’s hard,” Beane said, via The Athletic. “There’s other guys here that want to be paid, too… I want to pay ’em all — the ones that deserve it and have earned it. There’s other guys here that I feel have earned it as well, and want to do it.”

